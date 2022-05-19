Abuja Mayhem: Security agencies battle to restore normalcy

Following the clash between some commercial motorcyclists and traders in Dei- Dei market in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) combined team of security agencies had a tough time battling to return normalcy. As at 7pm Wednesday evening, some traders in the market and other commuters along the Kubwa- Zuba Road axis were said to have been trapped, as motorists avoided the area for fear of the unknown. Recall that violent clash broke out earlier in the day, involving some hoodlums, believed to be Okada riders and some timber traders in the popular market.

Confirming the incident, FCT Police Command said it had deployed it personnel to the troubled community to restore peace and order. A statement from the Command’s spokesperson, Josephine Adeh said the Police in collaboration with other security agencies had put the situation under control.

It reads: “Following the outbreak of a civil unrest at Building Material market , Dei Dei area of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) at about 11:30 am today 18th of May 2022, comprehensive deployment of tactical and intelligence assets of the Command led by the Commissioner of Police CP Babaji Sunday, drifted swiftly to the scene to ensure that the unrest is being nipped in the board and managed.”

