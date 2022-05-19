News

Abuja monarch demands more seats in N’Assembly

The Chairman, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) Council of Traditional Rulers, His Royal Highnesses, Dr. Adamu Yunusa, yesterday renewed agitation for the creation of more seats for Abuja indigenes in the National Assembly. Yunusa, the Ona of Abaji, said the present two seats at the House of Representatives and one senator for the six area councils in the FCT were grossly inadequate for his people.

The monarch spoke when participants of Senior Executive course 44, 2022 of the National Institute For Policy and Strategic Studies (NIPSS) on a study tour of the FCT paid him a courtesy visit in his palace in Abaji area of Abuja. He said: “Statistics has shown that the indigenes and residents of FCT are increasing in number day after day, therefore the two House of Representatives’ seat and one senatorial seat could no longer ensure effective and quality representation of FCT people.

 

