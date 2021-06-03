Abuja: Pupil dies as school bus falls off bridge

…gas tanker crushes car, kills two

A schoolchild and two adults lost their lives yesterday while others were injured in two different accidents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The child reportedly died when the school bus conveying pupils to a private school fell off a bridge around Gwarimpa area of Abuja, while the driver was said to be in a critical condition. A witness said the driver of the bus, belonging to Joyful Learning Early Years Academy, tried to dodge another vehicle, when it fell off the bridge.

The two adults died when a high-capacity tanker conveying domestic gas collided with a Golf 3 car in which they were travelling. The accident, said to have occurred about 1am, caused a gridlock on Constitution Avenue, near the popular Churchgate Junction in the Central Business District (CBD).

The Operations Officer, Asokoro Unit of the FCT Fire Service, Ahmed Katsina, said the tanker had a head on collision with the car believed to be at a high speed. Katsina said that immediately a distress call reached the fire service, firemen and other emergency agencies raced to the place to prevent further untoward occurrence. He added that bodies of two middle-aged men, whose identities weren’t disclosed, were retrieved from the charred vehicle and handed to officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). The operations officer also said the fallen tanker had been evacuated from the scene with the help of the FRSC officers.

He said: “Two people died from the accident that happened around 1am. It was a tanker car-rying domestic cooking gas that collided with Golf 3. “According to witnesses, both vehicles were at high speed. The fallen tanker had started leaking and was very dangerous, so we quickly sought an immediate solution, which was to quickly remove it.”

