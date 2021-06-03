Metro & Crime

Abuja: Pupil dies as school bus falls off bridge

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe Comment(0)

…gas tanker crushes car, kills two

A schoolchild and two adults lost their lives yesterday while others were injured in two different accidents in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT). The child reportedly died when the school bus conveying pupils to a private school fell off a bridge around Gwarimpa area of Abuja, while the driver was said to be in a critical condition. A witness said the driver of the bus, belonging to Joyful Learning Early Years Academy, tried to dodge another vehicle, when it fell off the bridge.

The two adults died when a high-capacity tanker conveying domestic gas collided with a Golf 3 car in which they were travelling. The accident, said to have occurred about 1am, caused a gridlock on Constitution Avenue, near the popular Churchgate Junction in the Central Business District (CBD).

The Operations Officer, Asokoro Unit of the FCT Fire Service, Ahmed Katsina, said the tanker had a head on collision with the car believed to be at a high speed. Katsina said that immediately a distress call reached the fire service, firemen and other emergency agencies raced to the place to prevent further untoward occurrence. He added that bodies of two middle-aged men, whose identities weren’t disclosed, were retrieved from the charred vehicle and handed to officials of the Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC). The operations officer also said the fallen tanker had been evacuated from the scene with the help of the FRSC officers.

He said: “Two people died from the accident that happened around 1am. It was a tanker car-rying domestic cooking gas that collided with Golf 3. “According to witnesses, both vehicles were at high speed. The fallen tanker had started leaking and was very dangerous, so we quickly sought an immediate solution, which was to quickly remove it.”

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

COVID-19: Benin records 547 pregnancy cases in secondary schools

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Beninese news agency, ABP has reported that more than 500 pregnancies were recorded in secondary schools of Benin’s northeastern department of Borgou during the 2019-2020 school year. ABP quoted Thomas Adam, a Representative of the child protection department of Secondary education and professional and technical training ministry that more cases were recorded this […]
Metro & Crime

Sexual harassment: FUOYE suspends lecturer, investigates another

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

Two lecturers at the Federal University Oye-Ekiti (FUOYE), Ekiti State, have been accused of sexually harassing female students. The institution yesterday announced the suspension of one of the lecturers, Dr. Desen Jonathan Mbachaga, an Associate Professor in the Department of Theatre and Media Arts. Mbachaga’s suspension came after a committee set up by the institution […]
Metro & Crime

Social Workers Association decries lack of rehabilitation institutions in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

The Bayelsa State chapter of  National Association of Social Workers at the weekend said the lack of rehabilitation/correctional  institutions for children, lack of homes for the elderly and mentally displaced persons and lack of schools for special children in the state have posed serious challenges in tackling most of the social vices particularly among young […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica