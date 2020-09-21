Metro & Crime

Abuja residents groan as flood destroys 60 houses

  • Many residents of the Kuje Area Council in the nation’s Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja are going through physical and mental trauma as flood destroyed their houses, rendering them homeless.

    Consequently, the victims of the flood at the Riverside Community  along Kuje Road have called on the FCT Minister and other relevant agencies of the Federal Government to come to their aid.
    Some of the residents, who spoke with newsmen in Abuja, said that this was the first time such disaster was happening in the community.
    Narrating his ordeal, Mr Simon Omale, a retired Warrant Officer, lamented that he used all his life savings after retiremen to build houses for rent which were all destroyed.
    “On July 25, 2020, we woke up to see flood, overwhelming us, the water was coming both back and front, the level of the water was uncontrollable. This compound was what I invested all I had after my 31 years of service in the Navy, the flat is on rent , this is where I get money to take care of my family and my aging parents.
    “As you can see there is no single tenant again, they have left because there is nowhere they can lay their heads, the water was upto the ceiling in the rooms and outside.
    “The flood is caused by dam that was opened because we have never experienced that before, we really want the government to help us by relocating us as a short time solution but for a long term solution,  I will suggest that the water be dredged so that the water can go deep, even with the water retaining wall the flood destroyed it.”
    Omale said that alot of the victims had farm land that was destroyed by the flood, rendering them homeless, noting that NEMA official came around and wrote names of displaced victims, noting that they didn’t come around afterwards.

