Abuja Rice Pyramid smacks of deception –Ndeze

Chief Austin Igwe Edeze, the Ebonyi Campaign Coordinator of President Muhammadu Buhari in the 2015 and 2019 general elections is a farmer and Chief Executive Officer of Green Tech Farms and former Chairman of Universal Basic Education Board, Ebonyi State. In this interview with UCHENNA INYA, he speaks on the recently launched rice pyramids, the challenges farmers face across the country, food sufficiency and security, dwindling oil revenue among other issues

What is your impression about the Rice Pyramids launched by President Muhammadu Buhari and its possible impact on domestic consumption and export?

For me, I am still asking questions on the rice pyramid; what it signifies, what we intend to achieve or are we intending to deceive the world that we are already deceiving the world that we are already self-sufficient because I don’t even know the impact. I cannot reconcile the rice pyramid with the price of rice in the market and the fact that the common man has not even seen the rice at all to buy.

When you see it, the price is very high. Then you now come down to us as farmers; is it that the inputs are there? Does it signify the fact that fertilizers are cheap? Does it signify that farmers have access to funding or finance?

Actually, I do not understand the meaning. What are we trying to demonstrate to the outside world that Nigeria is now selfsufficient because the pyramids, when you talk about Groundnut pyramids in the past, Cocoa pyramids in the past, we had enough Cocoa on the ground and the price was equal to the availability. We had enough Groundnuts on the ground to the extent that we could put it in a pyramid form ready for export.

Are we now saying that Nigeria is ready to export rice when we are indirectly importing?

I don’t know who is deceiving who with the rice pyramid. I also do not understand the meaning of what the President did because for me it is a demonstration and the demonstration possibly intended to tell the world that Nigeria could produce such a quantity of rice. Is it by going to the market to pull all the rice in the market?

I now understand why sometime you go to the rice mill in Abakaliki and you will not have any rice to buy and they will tell us that government has come to the mill and buy all the rice at the expense of the common man who needed one or two bushels of rice to eat, to go and store it and tell the world that we are self-sufficient in rice production. My brother, we are not self-sufficient; the farmers are still lacking; the farmers are even still losing.

Of course, we can say that the farmers especially in the area of rice, by banning the importation of rice, I can tell you vividly that farmers to some extent can sell rice but they could not make marginal profit because of cost of labour and scarcity of funds and cost of input.

So, I do not understand the meaning of the rice pyramid

. They should come out plain and tell us the meaning of the pyramid. For me, I do not understand the meaning of the pyramid. What does the pyramid signify? I do not understand the meaning of the pyramid and so, the government should come out clear to tell us what the rice pyramid signifies.

And like I said, is it self-sufficiency in rice production? Does it signify that rice is cheap in the market and available for the common man? Does it signify that farmers can access funding? Does

it signify that inputs are cheap and available for farmers? Does it signify that farmers can produce and sell at marginal profit? It does not signify anything. So, it is a national deceit.

Late last year, there was an outbreak of African swine fever in many farms in Ebonyi State which killed many pigs and exposed farmers and other people to health hazards. To what extent did the deadly disease affect your farms?

My farm, Green Tech Farms Nigeria Limited is an integrated farm. We do cropping, we do animal husbandry and we process too. From the experiences of last year, there was a serious pest attack on rice but that was not general.

It affected a lot of rice farmers in many part of this state and that brought about a shortage for farmers. For Green Tech, we suffered an attack of swine fever last year by which we lost 250 pigs in our farms and that was a huge loss.

Our reports were even made to Abuja, people from Jos came, took samples and it was confirmed swine fever. African swine fever is a deadly virus disease. When it comes to a farm, it will clear a whole farm. And so, that was our experience last year.

There was a high cost of feed and fertilizer last year. How did it affect farmers?

In the fish industry, we are witnessing a very high cost of feeds, very high cost of feeds not only in fishery but in animal husbandry. The cost of feed is very high in animal husbandry. It is difficult for people to even break, sometimes it is even scarce, you can’t even see it.

Fertilizer was something a lot of farmers could not lay hands on because they were very expensive. With those experiences, most farmers are becoming very reluctant.

Take for instance, I personally have not been able to restock my piggery, I have not been able because I need courage, I need courage. I could easily imagine the loss, the weight, monumental loss I incurred out of fear.

I have done all the bad security measures, improved the sanitation of the place but yet, I still lack courage to start stocking. So, when you have such bitter experiences, to go into it becomes a problem. A lot of farmers who suffered losses last year, will be reluctant to go into farming.

Weather was another problem: weather was not predictable last year. Even at a time when everybody thought rain was going to stop, that was an extension of rainfall to almost November and that was after we had a very long period of drought, when crops needed the rainfall, there was drought. And so, after farmers had incurred a lot of losses, then the rain came in.

What do you suggest that the government should do this year so that farmers will not pass through what they passed through last year?

This year, I wish that the government should actually make use of the experiences of the farmers last year in policy making about farming this year. First and foremost, inputs should be made available, if it is possible to subsidize them, it will be good. Fertilizers should be subsidized; pesticides, herbicides should be subsidized.

The prices were very high, labour was equally very high last year because the labourers also needed to go to the open market to buy one or two things. I want the government to make policies that will reduce losses on farmers this year.

Otherwise, next year might be more difficult than last year in terms of food supply.

There could be a greater shortage of food supply if last year’s experiences are anything to go by and that is my suggestion.

Are you satisfied with the support farmers are receiving from the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN)?

Well, I wouldn’t say that I am satisfied because I even didn’t mention the fact that even those who obtained loans from banks, after incurring losses in their farms, were in trouble. Accessibility to these finances is not there. In fact, noise was made more on radio and social media than some of those sources of funding to farmers than it was real.

A lot of farmers could not lay hands on finance. Commercial banks are not a good source of funding for farmers. Farmers did not access funding from the central banks. Most of those funding passed through state governments, any state government that was not practically interested in Agriculture, of course would divert such funds and then, farmers will not be able to access them.

So, in as much as we talk about policy issues, we should talk about funding the farmers, providing funds for farmers.

Another thing that is posing danger for future farming activity is the fact that the environment is already devastated. The use of chemicals in farms, use of herbicides in clearing grasses, use of pesticides for pests, even use of certain fertilizers other than organic fertilizers have already destroyed our cells.

The ecosystem is already endangered and the soils are nothing to write home about, productivity has gone very low because the soils are not rejuvenating again. And so, we should try as much as possible to begin to embrace the culture of organic farming using organic products, bye-products to enrich the soils.

From organic agriculture, we found out that there are a lot of things that we do with inorganic materials that we can also do with organic materials. We can control pests with organic materials, we can enrich the soils with cow dung and poultry droppings and piggery droppings and the soils are enriched other than organic fertilizers.

So that is making the future very bleak for farmers because the environment is not there again. The natural forest environment has been destroyed by uncontrolled use of inorganic farming materials. It is posing a very great danger.

How can the nation attain food sufficiency and food security?

For us to attain food sufficiency, we should be very serious with Agriculture. We have been serious with Agriculture in the past when we used to have groundnut pyramids, when we used to export cocoa. We can still export these materials. Government was not paying attention.

One aspect that I would like the government to pay attention to is not allowing farmers to run loss by providing a very workable marketing security for farmers. I was once in the North and I knew I had a cowpea farm.

At the end of the farming season, extension workers from the government bought those outputs at a price that made it possible for me to make profit. I discovered that the government , even after buying these things from farmers, used to subsidize it and sell it to the markets for people to consume. So, if we have a marketing system whereby farmers are not allowed to run into losses, storage of foods could be better done by the government. Farmers cannot store them, they do not have the facilities.

So, if the government can buy off some of these farm produce, providing them all the planting inputs and at the end of the day, making sure that farmers do not run lost, it encourages them to make profit.

But if funding that is meant for Agriculture does not get to farmers, farmers manage by all means to make the little thing in the effort they put, at the end of the day, they work for only the middle men.

The middle men purchase from the farmers who are in dire need of money to repay their loans and then go to the market to sell it costlier to the farmers for consumption, then where is the position of government in this business chain?

So, if the government can come in, create a good marketing system, a good farming system for farmers, at the end of the day create a very good marketing system whereby the products of the farmers are purchased by government, subsidized to the public for consumption, the farmer does not run any loss, he is encouraged to farm more.

And so, when a lot of people are into farming, improved farming, then there will be food security. But if we neglect just like we are almost neglecting farming, then there will be no food security.

