Metro & Crime

Abuja ‘Rich Kids’: Police arrest four, seize 21 racing cars

Posted on Author Reporter Comment(0)

 

The police command in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) says it has arrested four suspects and impounded 21 cars over illegal car races and other similar offences, usually involving ‘rich kids’ in Abuja.

The police spokeswoman in the FCT, DSP Josephine Adeh disclosed this in a statement on Monday in Abuja.

She stated that the suspects were arrested and the cars seized under the enforcement of Regulation 228 of the Road Traffic Act on the prohibition of illegal car races and other similar offences.

Ms Adeh added that the enforcement team, led by the Police Commissioner in charge of the FCT, Babaji Sunday, impounded the cars on Sunday.

The spokeswoman also mentioned the suspects were arrested around Muhammadu Buhari way, by Nicon Insurance area where they converged for illegal car racing.

The police on Thursday, ordered full enforcement of the prohibition of all kinds of car and speed races in Abuja.

The police chief directed all the divisional police officers and their supervisory area commanders to ensure full enforcement of the prohibition in their Respective Area of Responsibility (AoR).

The order followed public outcry on the menace of recklessness, risk to lives and damages to personal property as well as critical national infrastructure caused by car and speed races.

Illegal car racing, acceleration contests, speed competitions or test of physical endurance, among others had posed hardship in traffic navigation for road users in the FCT.

(NAN)

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Reporter

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Benue: Decomposed corpse of kidnapped NSCDC officer recovered – Ortom

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen, Makurdi

Governor Samuel Ortom of Benue State Monday confirmed the recovery of the decomposed body of Inspt. Emmanuel Ajama an officer of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) by security operatives who was kidnapped by unknown bandits in Gwer West Local Government Area of the state. Ortom disclosed this when the State Commandant of the […]
Metro & Crime

Bandits kill three vigilantes in Kaduna

Posted on Author Baba Negedu

At least three members of the Kaduna State Vigilance Service (KADVIS) have been killed while two others were injured by bandits. The attack occurred at Dande village in Chikun Local Government Area on Tuesday night. Reports said the attack occurred when the vigilantes were moving from Dande village to Damba-Kasaya in the Buruku area of […]
Metro & Crime

NEMA begins distribution of food items to flood victims in Bayelsa

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe,

The National Emergency Management Agency (NEMA) has began the distribution of food items and building materials to the 2020 flood victims in the eight local government areas of the state. Distributing the food items on Wednesday in Yenagoa, Head of Operations, NEMA Edo Operation Office, Dahiru Yusuf, said the items donated were only for the […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica