Abuja Stadium ready Nov 20

Adedeji Adesoji an engineer with Aron Nigeria Limited, the construction company in charge of the renovation of the M.K.O Abiola Stadium, Abuja, says the facility will be ready one month from now. Aron Nigeria Limited is the Lagos-based construction company contracted by Aliko Dangote, Africa’s richest man, to renovate some part of the stadium.

The renovation, which began a month after the handing over, has exceeded the expected 24-week completion deadline ,however , Adesoji assured that the stadium will be ready by November 20 for sporting activities. Speaking at an interactive session with journalists in Abuja, Adesoji said the scoreboard was ready while the field is in the final stage of completion.

”In a months time the field will be handed over to federal Ministry of youth and sports, we are just putting the finishing torches, working on the undulating part of the pitch and by next month football can return to Abuja’ Earlier, the director of facilities, Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports, Engineer Muhammed Babakoby thanked Alhaji Aliko Dangote for commiting to this philanthropical project and the honorable minister of youth and sports,Sunday Dare for his intuitiveness and commitment in ensuring the restoration of our sporting facilities across the country. ‘I can’t wait to see football back in Abuja while the honourable minister wants to restore the lost glory of some of our sporting facilities”

