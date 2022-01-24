Sports

Abuja stadium to host World Cup qualifiers

Posted on Author Segun Bailey

MKO Abiola Stadium in Abuja is poised to host the Super Eagles decisive return leg match against rivals Ghana in the 2022 World Cup playoffs in March.

The Confederation of African Football (CAF) have already inspected the stadium and it is expected the arena will soon get the green light to host international matches like the World Cup playoffs.

The pitch of the stadium has been brought back to life courtesy of a privatepublic partnership initiated by sports minister Sunday Dare and it was there the Eagles trained before they jetted out to Cameroon for the AFCON. CAF have ruled out the Teslim Balogun Stadium in Lagos, which has served as home ground for the Eagles, because it is not up to international standards.

The Godswill Akpabio Stadium in Uyo has previously hosted the Eagles home games. But the pitch is currently suffering from overuse. The two legs of the 2022 World Cup playoffs will be played between March 23 and 29 in Accra and Abuja

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

