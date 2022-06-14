Sports

Abuja Stadium Turf: I’m ready to help –Egbe

Nigeria’s leading stadium construction expert, Ebi Egbe, has declared that he is ready to help out the nation in solving the problem of the Abuja National Stadium turf.

 

Egbe said all that the turf needs is the touch of an expert who understands the pyrotechnics of what a modern stadium turf should look like. He stated that whatever money that is pumped into the turf would go down the drain if it is not handled by a thorough breed professional groundsman.

“This is my sector and I know what I am talking about. Nigerians were not happy with what they saw of the pitch when we played Sierra Leone. It is sad that the pitch is that way after all the money pumped into it by Dangote.

 

I am ready to help as a patriotic Nigerian and I have always said my company Monimichelle is ready to partner both states and Federal Government to eradicate bad pitches in the country

 

