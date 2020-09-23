Abuja Traffic: FCTA to mobilise contractors back to site

As the COVID-19 pandemic curve gradually continues to flatten in Abuja, there are indications that contractors handling various road projects will soon be mobilised back to site.

New Telegraph learnt that the perennial traffic gridlock along the Bwari- Dutsen roads axis, has prompted the Federal capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) to perfect plans for the completion of the projects.

The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Jibrin Gambo, who led some top management staff on the spot assessment of the road, on Wednesday noted that the project was impeded by the incessant rain fall ,but has to be completed to relieve residents of the stress.

Gamabo explained that the projects, involving full dualisation of the roads, were not abandoned as speculated by residents, but suffered some set back, due to the COVID-19 and some other challenges.

According to him, works would resume on the roads within the next three weeks and commitment would be made to ensure its completion.

