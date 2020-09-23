Metro & Crime

Abuja Traffic: FCTA to mobilise contractors back to site

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe, Comment(0)

As the COVID-19 pandemic curve gradually continues to flatten in Abuja, there are indications that contractors handling various road projects will soon be mobilised back to site.
New Telegraph learnt that the perennial traffic gridlock along the Bwari- Dutsen roads axis, has prompted the Federal capital Territory Administration ( FCTA) to perfect plans for the completion of the projects.
The Executive Secretary, Federal Capital Development Authority (FCDA) Jibrin Gambo, who led some top management staff on the spot assessment of the road, on Wednesday noted that the project was impeded by the incessant rain fall ,but has to be completed to relieve residents of the stress.
Gamabo explained that the projects, involving full dualisation of the roads, were not abandoned as speculated by residents, but suffered some set back, due to the COVID-19 and some other challenges.
According to him, works would resume on the roads within the next three weeks and commitment would be made to ensure its completion.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Metro & Crime

Gunmen kidnap business mogul in Benue

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

Four armed men in the early hours of Friday kidnapped a Makurdi-based business mogul, Chief Isaac Akinkunmi. Chief Akinkumi is the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, Tito Group of companies. New Telegraph learnt that he was abducted around 1:30 am at his Makurdi residence located at the New GRA, near Kanshio, a suburb of the […]
Metro & Crime

Mourners besiege Ijebu-Igbo as Kashamu is buried

Posted on Author Kunle Olayeni Abeokuta

Abiodun, Amosun, others eulogise late senator   Ijebu-Igbo, the headquarters of Ijebu North Local Government Area of Ogun State, stood still yesterday as the remains of Senator Buruji Kashamu were committed to mother earth.   Kashamu, who was the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate in 2019, died on Saturday following complications reportedly arising from […]
Metro & Crime

Diri Congratulates Dickson, Cleopas

Posted on Author Pauline Onyibe, Yenagoa

Bayelsa State Governor, Douye Diri, at the weekend said the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) carefully selected its candidates for the October 31 Central and West senatorial districts bye-election. Speaking in Yenagoa after his predecessor Seriake Dickson and the immediate past chairman of the party, Moses Cleopas, emerged  as candidates for Bayelsa West and Bayelsa Central senatorial […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: