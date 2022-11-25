News Top Stories

Abuja Train Attack: DSS withdraws suit against ex-terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Department of State Services (DSS), yesterday, withdrew a suit filed at a Federal High Court, Abuja to detain the former terrorists’ negotiator, Tukur Mamu, for 60 more days after his arrest. DSS’ counsel, A.M. Danlami, told Justice Nkeonye Maha shortly after the matter was called for hearing. The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the suit, marked: FHC/ABJ/CS/1619/2022 between SSS and Tukur Mamu, was listed for further proceedings on the day’s cause list. Upon resumed hearing, Danlami, who sought to withdraw the case, said the matter has been overtaken by event.

“My lord, this matter is slated for hearing today. However, the matter has been overtaken by event. We wish to withdraw the suit,” he said. Following the application, Justice Maha struck out the suit. “Application of the learner counsel succeeds. The application is hereby struck out having been withdrawn,” she ruled.

NAN reports that the security agency, through its lawyer, Ahmed Magaji, had, on Sept. 13, moved a motion ex-parte, which sought an order of the court to detain Mamu for 60 more days in the first instance, pending the conclusion of its investigation. Themotion, marked: FHC/ ABJ/CS/1617/2022, was dated and filed on Sept. 12. It urged the court to grant its reliefs to enable it conclude its investigation on Mamu, who had been leading the negotiation with the terrorists for the release of the Abuja- Kaduna train passengers kidnaped in March.

 

Our Reporters

Leave a Reply

