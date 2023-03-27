Sports

Abuja Training Pitch re-grassing: Afrikings will deliver quality work – Awodi

The Chairman of Afrikings Homes, Ltd, Kingsley Awodi, has assured that the company will deliver a quality re-grassing work to the Federal Ministry of Youth and Sports in another eight weeks. Afrikings, last week adopted the Practice Pitch 1 of the Moshood Abiola Stadium, Abuja with the intention of completing the job before the tenure of the current administration expires. The plan is to re-grass the pitch under the Adopt-A-Pitch initiative of Sports Minister Sunday Dare and hand over to the ministry after which the company (Afrikings Homes Ltd) will be responsible for its maintenance for two years. Awodi, excited about the initiative of his organisation said at the weekend that it was an opportunity for Afrikings to show its quality class to the Nigerian public.

“We are noted for quality delivery and that is what we are going to do with the regrassing of the Practice Pitch of the National Stadium in Abuja,” he said. “The Ministry of Sports has done well to involve the private sector in boosting sports all round in the country and what we are doing is to play our role to put smiles in the faces of Nigerians. “We saw the efforts government is making to develop sports through its adopt initiative and decided to partner with the ministry to further drive the opportunities provided by government for our teeming youth to excel in sports.”

