Abuja trip: Anambra communities bar monarchs from traditional functions

The crisis generated by visit of 12 Anambra State traditional rulers some few weeks ago to Abuja yesterday took a different dimension as people of Aguleri, comprising the Ojiani, Ndichie, tittle holders, eldersin- council and presidentsgeneral of communities at a crucial meeting, barred their monarchs from communicating with any person or attending any social gathering of Aguleri people. Their offence, according to them was their alleged con- spiracy with others against the Governor Willie Obiano in view of the Abuja trip which generated controversy in the state. The monarchs are HRH Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando autonomous community and Igwe Peter Udeoji Ikegbunam of Eziaguluotu Aguleri. Briefing the press yesterday at the palace of Obi Chukwuemeka Eri, President-General of Eziaguluotu Aguleri, Hon. Onwuetika Anthony Ezechukwu said the communities were forced to ex-communicate the monarchs.
Related Articles
Hate speech: FG fines radio station N5m
The Federal Government has fined a Lagos-based radio station, Nigeria Info 99.3FM, for unprofessional conduct. Nigeria Info 99.3FM had on Monday hosted former Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) Deputy Governor, Dr. Obadiah Mailafia, in its morning programme, “Morning Cross Fire.” Mailafia spoke on the killings in southern Kaduna, and alleged that a northern governor was […]
Corruption probe: Reps issue warrant of arrest on NDDC MD, as IMC stage walk out
…Akpabio, Nunieh absent The Interim Management Committee (IMC) of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) Thursday walked out on the House of Representatives committee on NDDC investigating the alleged corruption and other activities of the Commission, including the N81.5 billion frivolous expenses in five months. This is just as the House committee has issued a […]
Mass purge in NASS: Omolori faults retirement of 150 top bureaucrats
•Says, no legal basis for action The outgoing Clerk of the National Assembly, Mr Sani Omolori has faulted the National Assembly Service Commission (NASSCOM) over its decision to compulsorily retire him and 149 others top bureaucrats in the National Assembly. The power tussle, which rocked the National Assembly for some weeks, reached its […]
