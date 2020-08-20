Abuja trip: Anambra communities bar monarchs from traditional functions

The crisis generated by visit of 12 Anambra State traditional rulers some few weeks ago to Abuja yesterday took a different dimension as people of Aguleri, comprising the Ojiani, Ndichie, tittle holders, eldersin- council and presidentsgeneral of communities at a crucial meeting, barred their monarchs from communicating with any person or attending any social gathering of Aguleri people. Their offence, according to them was their alleged con- spiracy with others against the Governor Willie Obiano in view of the Abuja trip which generated controversy in the state. The monarchs are HRH Igwe Alex Edozieuno of Mkpunando autonomous community and Igwe Peter Udeoji Ikegbunam of Eziaguluotu Aguleri. Briefing the press yesterday at the palace of Obi Chukwuemeka Eri, President-General of Eziaguluotu Aguleri, Hon. Onwuetika Anthony Ezechukwu said the communities were forced to ex-communicate the monarchs.

Like this: Like Loading...