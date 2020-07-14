News

Abuja World Trade Centre goes up in flames

Posted on Author Caleb Onwe

Abuja multipurpose World Trade Centre building complex, owned by the Churchgate Group, was yesterday engulfed by fire.

 

The building, still under construction and located at the Central Business District (CBD) of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), is reputed to be the tallest in Nigeria, with about 37 storeys.

 

It is also said to be worth about $1 billion. While the cause of the fire outbreak was yet to be known, a witness said a thick black smoke in the early hours of the day rose from the top of the building, which suggested that there was fire.

 

The authorities of the Fire Service have not confirmed the extent of the damage to the facilities, but a tweet from the official handle of the Federal Fire Service said firefighters were deployed to the scene to bring the situation under control.

 

The Multi-purpose Centre is strategically located by the Abuja Metro Train Station, and is said to be sitting on 6.102 hectares of land. It is also said to be a project being executed through the Public Private Partnership (PPP) arrangement between First Continental Properties Limited, a subsidiary of the Churchgate Group, and the Abuja Investments Company Limited, an agency under the Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA).

