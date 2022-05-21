Abuja youths reject tenure elongation for area council officials

Youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have rejected the judgment of a Federal High Court setting aside the process that produces new local government chairmen and councilors. But for the judgment, all the six Area Councils would have been swornin on Friday. But the youths under the aegis Progressive Democratic Youth Front, alleged that the judgment is anti-democratic and anti- people. According to the youths, the outgoing officials position on their tenure “on the spurious, patently illogical and irrational ground that Section 108 of the New Electoral Act, 2022 has empowered elected councilors and Chairmen in the FCT to enjoy a-four-year tenure.”

A statement signed by Chairman of the group, Sanbarka Garus called on the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, to defy antics of the outgoing officials whom they described as “megalomaniac power hawks,” and go ahead to swear all newly elected chairmen and councilors. They said: “While as democrats are however concerned as we are convinced that, on the grounds of law, logic and rational reasoning, the judgment was not only dubious, questionable and suspicious. “We understand that curiously, it was only the FCT Minister, Mallam

