News

Abuja youths reject tenure elongation for area council officials

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa Comment(0)

Youths in the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have rejected the judgment of a Federal High Court setting aside the process that produces new local government chairmen and councilors. But for the judgment, all the six Area Councils would have been swornin on Friday. But the youths under the aegis Progressive Democratic Youth Front, alleged that the judgment is anti-democratic and anti- people. According to the youths, the outgoing officials position on their tenure “on the spurious, patently illogical and irrational ground that Section 108 of the New Electoral Act, 2022 has empowered elected councilors and Chairmen in the FCT to enjoy a-four-year tenure.”

A statement signed by Chairman of the group, Sanbarka Garus called on the Minister of the FCT, Mallam Mohammed Bello, to defy antics of the outgoing officials whom they described as “megalomaniac power hawks,” and go ahead to swear all newly elected chairmen and councilors. They said: “While as democrats are however concerned as we are convinced that, on the grounds of law, logic and rational reasoning, the judgment was not only dubious, questionable and suspicious. “We understand that curiously, it was only the FCT Minister, Mallam

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News Top Stories

Protest: Overcrowded correctional centres to reject suspects –Investigation

Posted on Author Johnson Ayantunji and Emmanuel Onani

•As COVID- 19 forces centres in Lagos to close doors on 200 accused     Uncertainty currently surrounds the fate of suspects arrested in the wake of #EndSARS protests across the country, as indications have emerged that correctional facilities’ that are overcrowded, may not admit new inmates even as their COVID- 19 status is also […]
News

No justification for rape in Ekiti, says Commissioner

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju

The Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Ekiti state Mr. Olawale Fapohunda, has decried the alleged habit of some powerful individuals found to be mediating for rape offenders in the state, describing the attitude as a grievous constraint to the fight against Gender Based Violence (GBV) in Ekiti. The Commissioner stated this on Wednesday […]
News

12 injured in shooting at US shopping mall

Posted on Author Reporter

  Twelve people were injured, 10 of them by gunfire, in a shooting that erupted on Saturday inside a shopping mall in Columbia, South Carolina, and three people were taken into custody, police said. Columbia Police Chief William Holbrook said the shooting at the Columbiana Centre mall was not believed to have been a random […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica