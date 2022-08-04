News

Abuja’s insecurity depletes national treasury by over N2bn

Caleb Onwe

Indication emerging showed that the growing Insecurity in the Federal Capital Territory will deplete the national treasury to the tune of N 2,682, 248,378.52. The funds approved by the Federal Executive Council (FEC) yesterday was said to be for contract to purchase operational vehicles and various security equipment to support security agencies in the FCT.

The Chief Press Secretary to FCT Minister, Anthony Ogunleye explained that the security vehicles and gadgets contracts have been awarded to different private companies. He said that while the Minister approved the contracts to help security agencies curb the growing security challenges within the territory, he has also urged residents to be safety conscious while going about their legitimate businesses. He said, ” the first contract which is for the procurement of 60 units of Ford Ranger 4×4 wheel drive vehicles with security communication accessories including 3 years post sales service was awarded to Messrs Coscharis Motors Ltd at the sum of N1,835,108,613.95k.

 

Our Reporters

