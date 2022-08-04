Abuja’s uncompleted public utilities lack experts’ endorsement – NIQS

The growing number of uncompleted public utilities in the Federal Capital Territory has been blamed on lack of endorsement, especially from members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS). This disclosure was made when the FCT chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors led by its Chairman, Bede Ejeikwu, visited the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Mamman Ahmadu, in Abuja. Ejiekwu, who told the management of BPP to evolve a policy that would make it mandatory for all contracts to have the insti-tute’s stamps and seal before getting relevant approvals. He said most Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the FCT do not patronise the services of professional quantity surveyors while carrying out their projects. According to him, the proliferation of quacks that have continued to frustrate professionals’ efforts could also be traced to lack of synergy between the institute and the BPP
Kyari: IGP appoints Disu as new IRT boss
The Inspector- General of Police (IGP), Mr. Usman Baba, has approved the appointment of Deputy Commissioner of Police Tunji Disu as new Commander, Intelligence Response Team (IRT). Disu replaces DCP Abba Kyari, who was suspended by the Police Service Commission (PSC), following his indictment by a United States’ court on allegations of money laundering. […]
Kalu mourns demise of businessman, Idahosa Okunbo
Former Governor of Abia State and Chief Whip of the Senate, Dr. Orji Kalu, has described the demise of business mogul and Chieftain of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Captain Idahosa Okunbo as a painful loss to mankind. While acknowledging the contributions of the late philanthropist to the social, economic and political development of […]
Tax dispute: Tribunal fixes Oct 20 ruling date as MultiChoice faults FIRS figures
The Lagos State zone of the Tax Appeal Tribunal (TAT) hearing the tax N1.8 trillion tax dispute between the Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) and MultiChoice Nigeria has announced 20 October 20 as the date for the ruling on the matter. The announcement was made yesterday by Professor AB Ahmad, the tribunal chairman, at the […]
