Abuja’s uncompleted public utilities lack experts’ endorsement – NIQS

The growing number of uncompleted public utilities in the Federal Capital Territory has been blamed on lack of endorsement, especially from members of the Nigerian Institute of Quantity Surveyors (NIQS). This disclosure was made when the FCT chapter of the Nigeria Institute of Quantity Surveyors led by its Chairman, Bede Ejeikwu, visited the Director General of the Bureau of Public Procurement (BPP) Mamman Ahmadu, in Abuja. Ejiekwu, who told the management of BPP to evolve a policy that would make it mandatory for all contracts to have the insti-tute’s stamps and seal before getting relevant approvals. He said most Ministries, Department and Agencies (MDAs) in the FCT do not patronise the services of professional quantity surveyors while carrying out their projects. According to him, the proliferation of quacks that have continued to frustrate professionals’ efforts could also be traced to lack of synergy between the institute and the BPP

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

Like this: Like Loading...