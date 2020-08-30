Abuka Jonathan, Nigerian model making waves in Austria

Speaking of Nigerians making our country proud abroad, Abuka Onuegbu Jonathan, popularly known as Bigg Joo on social media, is a fashion model on many spotlights in Austria. Though he is gradually gaining ground with top brands in the Austrian fashion industry, he has quite a following number on social media, courtesy of his many aesthetically appealing photos on Instagram. In this interview with Ifeoma Ononye, he speaks about being a professional model and how he has never experienced any form of discrimination in the European nation.

How long have you been a fashion model?

I have been deeply into fashion modelling for about nine years now, thanks to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, Model Kartei,

Model Management and others where I have been featured and showcased.

What was the first job you ever did as a model, and what was the experience like?

My first major job was in 2016 with a professional photographer. I was featured in one the popular calendar and magazine based in Austria and it was a great experience.

Some models say they get shy changing in front of others, have you ever felt that way?

I only experienced that in the first few collaboration shootings I had with female models especially when it was about looking at each in the eyes and posing. It was quite hard and funny at times, but I got used to it. Now I can stay bold in front of any camera.

Since you are based abroad, are the stories that there are discriminations when it comes to skin colour, and that white models earn more that blacks?

I have personally not experienced that. Most of the project shootings I have done so far, I worked directly with white photographers and agents. I would say I have never had any shooting with any black photographer or agent. So such things might exist but I have not experienced it.

When you decided to become a model, did your parents support it?

My parents love it. My siblings are proud of me till today and God bears me witness, I’m doing this for them. My dad is a stylish man himself. Guess I got all his stylish vibe.

Is modelling all you do, what other careers interests you?

Modeling is not my only job. I studied in Austria and I have my daily paid job as well.

How did COVID -19 affect the modeling career? How did you cope when the jobs where not flowing?

The COVID-19 undeniably affected everybody. It affected me, yes, but both me and the people I work with had no choice. There was a strict social distancing between February and May and I couldn’t work with partners but I was personally doing shootings alone with the help of my camera stand, my camera and my camera remote. This is where social media becomes king in keeping you relevant.

How do other brands accept you when you say you are a Nigerian? Are you proud telling them you are from Nigeria?

I would not say modeling has anything to do with nationality, colour etc. So long as you have the qualities needed in the job, you are accepted. All the people I work with know I’m from Nigeria from the introduction conversations we have. Where I am from has nothing to do with my model job with them.

What inspired you to become a model?

I have always had a keen interest in fashion, but never felt I was the right size or shape for typical modelling work. I grew up watching TV shows like ANTM, and it inspired me to practice my walk, my posing, and try new looks. I decided to try my hand at modelling sometimes back and ended up doing a lot with photographers. I have tried bridal, athletic wear, and lingerie shoots. I love them all.

A lot of people see only the beauty models portray. Beneath all that, what is it really like?

Constantly travelling and being away from home, friends and familiar places most of the time; waiting endlessly for castings, clients, shooting production people to set up, makeup, styling, photo sets especially with photographers, for agents to have time for you, for booking confirmations, for emails and so on. These things are quite hectic.

Looking at all that from a different perspective: you get to see the world, live differently, and that helps you learn from different cultures. You learn the art of patience and to take what life brings to your table and accept what it doesn’t.

You also meet thousands of people and that helps you learn how to ‘read’ people. That way, you build amazing friendships all over the world.

What’s the most difficult part of being a model?

Actually, becoming a ‘paid’ model is the biggest and hardest part of modelling. It requires a lot of effort, time and energy.

One of the biggest jobs I have handled was an advert job for one of the great brand companies like @menwithclass, @bestsecret, @ Hannamartin.official.

Have you ever modelled in Nigeria?

What is the difference when you compare the challenges and pay? I have not done any official modeled stuff in Nigeria yet and I am looking forward to that.

