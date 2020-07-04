Abule Egba fire: 69 families get N225,000 each, individuals N150,000

Six months after their stay at the Igando resettlement camp, Lagos State Government yesterday reintegrated about 320 internally displaced victims of the Abule-Egba pipeline explosion into the society with financial empowerment. It will be recalled that the Abule-Egba disaster on January 19, left many properties worth millions of naira destroyed.

The Director-General of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), Dr Femi Oke- Osanyintolu, said a total of 69 families got N225,000 each while 25 other individuals displaced by the pipeline inferno were given N150,000. Briefing journalists on the closure of the camp for the Abule-Egba IDPs, Oke- Osanyintolu said that the state government deemed it fit to declare the camp closed after accommodating the IDPs for six months.

He said the state government magnanimously camped the victims when pipeline fire razed their homes and destroyed their belongings. According to him, during their stay at the resettlement camp, they were not only fed by the state government but also enjoyed the medical facilities at the camp. He said that the government also organised minischool for the children of the displaced residents at the camp to ensure that their children don’t miss formal education on account of the fire disaster which rendered them homeless and displaced.

Oke-Osanyintolu said: “During their stay at the camp, the state government took care of their needs; lessons coaching were carried for the pupils who couldn’t go to school during the period.” He said that Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu was passionate about the welfare of the people such that despite the economic challenges of the state due to COVID-19 outbreak, 69 families were given N225,000 each while 25 individuals got N150,000 each as a starter pack to make them self-reliant. “Despite the financial challenges in the state due to the outbreak of COVID- 19 in the state, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu still managed to approve the disbursement of the amount to the 69 families each with other individuals badly affected by the inferno,” the Director-General said.”

