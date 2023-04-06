News Politics

Abure: Benin High Court Restrains LP From Executing Purported Suspension

Posted on Author Francis Ogbuagu

A high court in Benin City has restrained the Labour Party (LP) from executing the purported suspension of the National Chairman of the party, Julius Abure, till the determination of a motion on notice.

This is coming after the Abuja high court barred Julius Abure; Farouk Ibrahim, National Secretary; and two others from parading themselves as national officers of the party for alleged forgery.

Some party members had earlier announced the suspension of the LP national chairman.

In a suit filed by Julius Abure and three others against Labour Party and two others, the applicants asked the court to “restrain Labour Party (3rd defendants) from acting or executing and/or implementing the purported notice of suspension issued by the 1st and 2nd defendants over the subject matter of this suit, pending the determination of the motion on notice.”

Ruling on the ex parte application filed by G.C Igbokwe, SAN,  Justice E. Ahamioje issued the restraining order on Wednesday.

“Accordingly, I hereby make an order of interim injunction restraining the Labour Party from acting on, executing and implementing the purported notice of suspension issued by the 1st and 2nd defendants over the subject matter of this suit pending the determination of the motion on notice,” he said.

Adedayo Babatunde
https://www.newtelegraphng.com/

