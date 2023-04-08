2023 Elections Politics

Abure Remains Our National Chairman – LP Insists

Posted on Author Goli Innocent Comment(0)

Amid the current leadership tussle, The National Youth Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Kennedy Ahanotu has insisted that Julius Abure remains the National Chairman of the party.

The youth leader who spoke with Channels Television on Friday distanced himself from the National Working Committee’s emergency meeting that produced Lamidi Apapa as Acting Chairman.

According to him, the process which was used in removing Abure was unlawful, stating that illegality cannot be used to correct another illegality.

“You can’t use illegality to correct another illegality. If there is supposed to be a meeting of the National Working Committee, is there not supposed to be noticed?

“We have a WhatsApp platform where we share information, there was no notice that there was going to be an NWC meeting. I was totally not aware.

“It was a deliberate attempt to hijack the collective interest of Nigerians. I have never seen such separation in my life.

“As far as I know, Abure remains the National Chairman of the Labour Party. Even if there is any case against him, this is not the process to remove him”.

Precious-Innocent Innocent Anga

Related Articles
Politics

Oye remains authentic APGA Chair – Obiano’s aide

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor, Nnewi

Special Adviser to Governor Willie Obiano of Anambra State on Political Matters, Chief Ifeatu Obiokoye, has said that Hon. Chukwuma Umorji, who was earlier listed by INEC as the standard bearer of the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) for the November 6 governorship election in the state, and his “co-travellers” to stop distracting the party. […]
Politics

2023: Bello banks on Kogi template to rescue Nigeria

Posted on Author FELIX NWANERI

FELIX NWANERI reports on the next political move by the governor of Kogi State, Yahaya Bello, and how he intends to leverage on achievements of his administration to offer hope to Nigerians if elected as the next president Tehere is no doubt that the Kogi State governor, Yahaya Bello, has been able to navigate the […]
2023 Elections Politics

#ElectionResults2023: Another APGA Candidate Wins As LP Dominates Anambra

Posted on Author Echezona Okafor

As collation of presidential and national assembly elections continue across the country, candidate of the All Progressive Grand Alliance (APGA), the ruling party in Anambra, Hon. Uchenna Clement, Eleodimmuo, has been declared winner of the Nnewi North, Nnewi South and Ekwusigo federal constituency election. The APGA candidate was announced winner of the election at the […]

Leave a Reply