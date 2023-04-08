Abure Remains Our National Chairman – LP Insists

Amid the current leadership tussle, The National Youth Leader of the Labour Party (LP), Kennedy Ahanotu has insisted that Julius Abure remains the National Chairman of the party.

The youth leader who spoke with Channels Television on Friday distanced himself from the National Working Committee’s emergency meeting that produced Lamidi Apapa as Acting Chairman.

According to him, the process which was used in removing Abure was unlawful, stating that illegality cannot be used to correct another illegality.

“You can’t use illegality to correct another illegality. If there is supposed to be a meeting of the National Working Committee, is there not supposed to be noticed?

“We have a WhatsApp platform where we share information, there was no notice that there was going to be an NWC meeting. I was totally not aware.

“It was a deliberate attempt to hijack the collective interest of Nigerians. I have never seen such separation in my life.

“As far as I know, Abure remains the National Chairman of the Labour Party. Even if there is any case against him, this is not the process to remove him”.

