Abuse of power: Kano PDP guber candidate petition NJC, others

A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) gubernatorial candidate in the 2015 General Election in Kano State, Abba Kabir Yusuf, has petitioned the Nigeria Judicial Council (NJC) and others over Governor Abdullahi Ganduje alleged abuse of power and breach of rules of law in a Sale of Government properties’ dispute before a Kano High Court. Yusuf accused Ganduje of alleged interference in the case over the Sales of Daula Hotel and Shahuci Parking Space by the government, saying his actions have contradicted the legal doctrine and Justices provision. According to the petition signed by counsel to Yusuf, Barrister Bashir Yusuf Muhammad, and made available to Journalists, the Chief Justice of Nigeria, Nigeria Judicial Council, Kano State Chief Judge and National Human Rights Commission were copied to ensure Justice is served in the matter. Yusuf explained that he instituted the civil suits against the Kano State governor’s purported selling of Multi-Storey car park, Shahuci, and the state Hospitality and Tourism Institution situated at former Daula Hotel Kano.
