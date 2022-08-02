News

Abutex to Launch Q-Box Generator Enclosure August 31

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comments Off on Abutex to Launch Q-Box Generator Enclosure August 31

As part of the efforts to end noise pollution accross the country,
Abutex Food Equipment is set to lunch Q-Box Generator Enclosure August 31.

According to reports, “Noise pollution impacts millions of people on a daily basis. The most common health problem it causes is Noise Induced Hearing Loss (NIHL).

“Exposure to loud noise can also cause high blood pressure, heart disease, sleep disturbances, and stress. These health problems can affect all age groups, especially children.”

To put an end to the health challenges caused by generator noise, the leading food equipment company popularly known as ABUTEX Food Equipment will on August 31, 2022 lunch Q-Box Generator Enclosure.

Abutex Food Equipment which was established in 2009 is committed to the improvement and further innovation of professional kitchen equipment with dedication in product manufacturing, semi-product processing, product marketing and merchandies export.

However, Abutex Food Equipment has obtained ISO9001: 2008 quality system certification and developed competences in a wide range of world standard quality products, complete servies and self-innovation from mixers to ovens, cooking equipment to refrigeration and among others.

According to the MD/CEO of Abutex Food Equipment, “We are passionate about our each and every piece of our equipment. Our
highly trained technicians are constantly working to develop new and more efficient systems and processes.

“The Q-Box generator enclosure muffles the noise and helps keep your neighborhood content. It will also prevents fire hazards.”

Despite the date (August 31, 2022) of the Q-Box Generator Enclosure still 29 days go, Nigerians are already queuing in to the products as orders are coming from all states accross the country.

The necessary arrangement has been made to ensure oders are well taken both via e-mail, mobile number, instagram and the physical office.

Abutex Food Equipment can be reached through email:abutexvincent@yahoo.com, website: info@abutex.com, instagram: @abutexfoodequipment, mobile numbers: Tel: 08037069416, 07032486655, 07012070787 and the physically at the head office at No. 40 Olojo-Drive, After Mile 10, Before Balogun B/Stop, Ojo, Lagos, Nigeria while Lekki Showroom is located at the D Legends Mall No. 29 Fola Osiba Road, Lekki Phase I, Lagos.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Buhari donates 22 cows to military officers in Katsina, returns to Abuja

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

President Muhammmadu Buhari yesterday donated 22 cows to military officers serving in Katsina and his home town, Daura, Katsina State, before returning to Abuja after eight days working visit. According to his spokesman, Malam Garba Shehu, Buhari donated five cows each to the Brigade and Air Force base in Katsina, the state capital and five […]
News

2023: PDP Presidential aspirant, Anyim visits Kalu, holds discussion

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Senate Chief Whip and former Governor of Abia state, Senator Orji Uzor Kalu, yesterday evening played host to the Presidential aspirant of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Senator Anyim Pius Anyim, in his Abuja residence. The duo met and held a meeting, which at the time of filling this report is yet to be disclosed. […]
News Top Stories

Resolve ASUU strike now or risk total shutdown

Posted on Author Our Correspondents

Save education in Nigeria –Ganduje Kano State Governor Umar Ganduje has warned Federal Government against further delay in resolving the lingering Academic University Union (ASUU) strike to avoid the collapse of education. The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) in Kano on Tuesday protested against the continued closure of public universities following the strike by lecturers on […]

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica