ABUTH performs first Nigeria’s surgical endovascular abdominal repair

The Afe Babalola University Multisystem Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, has broken another medical victory on the first Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm(EVAR) repair in Nigeria. The surgery was performed by a multi-disciplinary team of experts at the institution led by Dr. Hammed Ninalowo and assisted by Dr. Yemi Johnson and Dr. Dave Dhiren on a patient with abdominal aortic aneurysm.

A statement yesterday by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, said aneurysm which was a bulge in the wall of vessels in the body due to inherent weakness in the wall would not only result into bloating of the vessels and subsequent rupture, if left untreated but death of the person. Olofintila said: “It therefore remains undisputable that this is the first time this procedure is being carried out in Nigeria and possibly in West Africa. This highly sophisticated procedure can only be carried out in a facility like ABUAD Multi-System Hospital where modern stateof- the-art facilities are available for the required multi-disciplinary team including an Interventional Radiologist, Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Surgeon, Nephrologist, Anaethesiologist and a functioning Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory among others.

“By this successful operation, ABUAD Multi System Hospital has again positively demonstrated its ability and capability to solve issues of AVER as a result of which Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad for their Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, EVAR, issues.

