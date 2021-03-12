News

ABUTH performs first Nigeria’s surgical endovascular abdominal repair

Posted on Author Adewumi Ademiju Comment(0)

The Afe Babalola University Multisystem Hospital, Ado-Ekiti, has broken another medical victory on the first Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm(EVAR) repair in Nigeria. The surgery was performed by a multi-disciplinary team of experts at the institution led by Dr. Hammed Ninalowo and assisted by Dr. Yemi Johnson and Dr. Dave Dhiren on a patient with abdominal aortic aneurysm.

A statement yesterday by the Director, Corporate Affairs, Tunde Olofintila, said aneurysm which was a bulge in the wall of vessels in the body due to inherent weakness in the wall would not only result into bloating of the vessels and subsequent rupture, if left untreated but death of the person. Olofintila said: “It therefore remains undisputable that this is the first time this procedure is being carried out in Nigeria and possibly in West Africa. This highly sophisticated procedure can only be carried out in a facility like ABUAD Multi-System Hospital where modern stateof- the-art facilities are available for the required multi-disciplinary team including an Interventional Radiologist, Cardiologist, Cardiovascular Surgeon, Nephrologist, Anaethesiologist and a functioning Cardiac Catheterization Laboratory among others.

“By this successful operation, ABUAD Multi System Hospital has again positively demonstrated its ability and capability to solve issues of AVER as a result of which Nigerians no longer need to travel abroad for their Endovascular Abdominal Aortic Aneurysm, EVAR, issues.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh00d size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

Sanwo-Olu, Tinubu charge new Oniru to strengthen unity, peace in Iruland

Posted on Author Appolonia Adeyemi and Muritala Ayinla

  …As Ooni, Obanikoro, Akiolu, others grace coronation   Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu and the National Leader of the All Progressive Congress, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu yesterday called on the newly installed Oniru of Iru Kingdom, Oba AbdulWasiu Omogbolahan Lawal to work with the people of the kingdom as well as the state government […]
News

Suswam: Water Resources Bill unconstitutional, dead on arrival

Posted on Author Cephas Iorhemen

The Senator representing Benue North East in the National Assembly, Senator Gabriel Suswam, yesterday said that the proposed Water Resources Bill cannot sail through the national lawmaking body as it is not only unconstitutional but dead on arrival. He said the Bill requires the amendment of the constitution before it would be introduced in the […]
News

BUA donates 3 ambulances, 100,000 facemasks to Yobe

Posted on Author Our Reporters

As COVID-19 cases continue to rise across Nigeria, BUA has donated three ambulances and 100,000 facemasks to the Yobe State Government as part of its social support and humanitarian commitment to combat the COVID-19 pandemic in the country. Presenting the donations on behalf of the Chairman of BUA Group, Abdul Samad Rabiu, at the Government […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica