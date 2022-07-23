Abysmal services cause of increase in assault of airlines’ staff, destruction of facilities– Passengers

…Operators threaten to prosecute offenders

Nigerian airline operators have vowed to nip in the bud the incessant attacks on airlines’ staff and facilities by irate passengers. The operators’ assets and personnel are fast becoming endangered species, thanks to the country’s poor aviation security and regulatory institutions. The inability of many of the carriers to offer quality services coupled with frustration encountered by travelers has led to frequent assaults on airline workers. “No businessman can operate successfully under a condition, where his employees are molested anyhow without adequate protection as we now see at Nigerian airports.

“These are some other people’s children, husbands, brothers, and uncles, and they are above all, human beings. It should stop before it gets to a situation where we begin to think of self-defense,” said Managing Director/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema. Experts in the aviation sector admitted that there has been a rise in abuse of airport workers by passengers, describing it “as very disturbing.” A passenger who spoke to Saturday Telegraph at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) yesterday, who gave his name as Franklin said, “This sort of things, where you book a flight for 7.30 am because you have an important business meeting somewhere or even a wedding or burial by 10 am and you leave your house to go to the airport before 5.30 am only to be told that the flight has been rescheduled to 10 am and then moved to 12noon, and from there to 4 pm, is capable of making any sane person go crazy,” said Noah. However, operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have threatened to prosecute aggrieved airline passengers that resort to destroying property or assaulting Airline staff.

