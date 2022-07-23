News

Abysmal services cause of increase in assault of airlines’ staff, destruction of facilities– Passengers

Posted on Author Wole Shadare Comment(0)

…Operators threaten to prosecute offenders

Nigerian airline operators have vowed to nip in the bud the incessant attacks on airlines’ staff and facilities by irate passengers. The operators’ assets and personnel are fast becoming endangered species, thanks to the country’s poor aviation security and regulatory institutions. The inability of many of the carriers to offer quality services coupled with frustration encountered by travelers has led to frequent assaults on airline workers. “No businessman can operate successfully under a condition, where his employees are molested anyhow without adequate protection as we now see at Nigerian airports.

“These are some other people’s children, husbands, brothers, and uncles, and they are above all, human beings. It should stop before it gets to a situation where we begin to think of self-defense,” said Managing Director/CEO of Air Peace, Mr. Allen Onyema. Experts in the aviation sector admitted that there has been a rise in abuse of airport workers by passengers, describing it “as very disturbing.” A passenger who spoke to Saturday Telegraph at the Murtala Muhammed Airport 2 (MMA2) yesterday, who gave his name as Franklin said, “This sort of things, where you book a flight for 7.30 am because you have an important business meeting somewhere or even a wedding or burial by 10 am and you leave your house to go to the airport before 5.30 am only to be told that the flight has been rescheduled to 10 am and then moved to 12noon, and from there to 4 pm, is capable of making any sane person go crazy,” said Noah. However, operators under the aegis of Airline Operators of Nigeria (AON), have threatened to prosecute aggrieved airline passengers that resort to destroying property or assaulting Airline staff.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
News

… Buhari to decide Ogundipe, Babalakin’s fate –Minister

Posted on Author Regina Otokpa

The Federal Government has promised to look into the findings submitted by the Special Visitation Panel it set up to look into the management crisis at the University of Lagos. Minister of Education, Mallam Adamu Adamu, who made this known while receiving the report from the panel headed by Prof. Tukur Sa’ad, yesterday, in Abuja, […]
News

Prince William: British royal family not racist

Posted on Author Our Reporters

Prince William has said the British royal family is “very much not racist” after claims made by Prince Harry and Meghan, the Duchess of Sussex, in an interview with Oprah Winfrey. “We’re very much not a racist family,” Prince William said in a video published yesterday by a royal correspondent on Twitter. The prince, who […]
News

Araraume emerges Imo North senatorial candidate

Posted on Author Steve Uzoechi

Following two different primaries in two different locations, Senator Ifeanyi Araraume emerged victorious in the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Imo North Senatorial by-election held yesterday. However, Araraume was declared winner of the All Progressives Congress (APC) primaries for the Imo North senatorial by-election yesterday. Two factions of the party held parallel primaries […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica