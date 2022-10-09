AC Milan up to third in Serie A with win over Juventus

AC Milan have moved into third position in the Serie A table, level on points with leaders Napoli, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Juventus at San Siro on Saturday evening. Fikayo Tomori sent the home side ahead in the final stages of the first half before Brahim Diaz registered early in the second half, and there was to be no response from Juventus.

Milan have now made it back-toback victories in Serie A, recovering from the Champions League defeat to Chelsea in the process, while Juventus remain down in eighth spot in the table, seven points off the summit.

The defeat was just the Old Lady’s second in the league this term, but they have now only won a third of their nine league matches during a tough start to the season.

Rafael Leao had the first serious opening of the contest, with the indemand attacker hitting the outside of the post in the 20th minute, while he struck the frame of the goal again just past the 30-minute mark. Milan had a shout for a penalty in the first half when the ball struck Dusan Vlahovic’s elbow inside the box, but Juventus escaped without any punishment.

