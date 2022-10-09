Sports

AC Milan up to third in Serie A with win over Juventus

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

AC Milan have moved into third position in the Serie A table, level on points with leaders Napoli, courtesy of a 2-0 victory over Juventus at San Siro on Saturday evening. Fikayo Tomori sent the home side ahead in the final stages of the first half before Brahim Diaz registered early in the second half, and there was to be no response from Juventus.

Milan have now made it back-toback victories in Serie A, recovering from the Champions League defeat to Chelsea in the process, while Juventus remain down in eighth spot in the table, seven points off the summit.

The defeat was just the Old Lady’s second in the league this term, but they have now only won a third of their nine league matches during a tough start to the season.

Rafael Leao had the first serious opening of the contest, with the indemand attacker hitting the outside of the post in the 20th minute, while he struck the frame of the goal again just past the 30-minute mark. Milan had a shout for a penalty in the first half when the ball struck Dusan Vlahovic’s elbow inside the box, but Juventus escaped without any punishment.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Sports

Eagles to play two friendlies in Portugal September

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Super Eagles could be returning to action in September as the Nigeria Football Federation has revealed plans to host two friendlies for the team. Nigeria, like other countries, has had their international footballing activities halted since March due to the coronavirus pandemic. But the Eagles are set to play two friendly games during the […]
Sports

Ligue 1: Nantes down PSG as Neymar scores, misses penalty

Posted on Author Reporter

  Paris Saint-Germain were brought back down to earth after their Champions League win over Real Madrid as they slumped to a 3-1 defeat at Nantes in Ligue 1 on Saturday. Nantes, looking to qualify for Europe for the first time since playing in the 2004 Intertoto Cup, raced into a stunning 3-0 lead at […]
Sports

Qatar 2022: Belgium are top seeds for UEFA preliminary qualification draw

Posted on Author Reporter

  As excitement mounts ahead of the UEFA preliminary draw for the FIFA World Cup 2022 that is due to take place on 7 December at as a virtual event in Zurich, Belgium were confirmed as the top-seeded team in Pot 1 following the publication of the FIFA/Coca-Cola World Ranking. The Red Devils will be […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica