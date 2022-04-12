News

AC Okocha: Only Okowa can save PDP

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters Comment(0)

Auto magnate, Chief AC Okocha, has said that only the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has the wisdom and expertise to salvage the main opposition party, the People Democratic Party from the power sharing crisis that is about to engulf it.

 

Okocha, who is equally the National Chairman of Ogwashi-uku PDP Leaders and Elders’ Forum, noted that it was indeed a thing of joy when about every leader in the PDP was declaring to be President; Governor Okowa kept his cool and was watching keenly from a distance.

 

“I can tell you without mincing words that Governor Okowa is much more qualified than most of those clamouring to be President,” Okocha said, “But this governor prefers to do things differently. He is a man of great wisdom who watches issues keenly before dabbling into them.”

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Correspondent Our Reporters
https://newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
News

Insecurity: Buhari, security agents saved Nigeria from Armageddon – Northern activists*

Posted on Author Our Reporters

The Coalition of Northern Activists for Peace (CNAP) says President Muhammadu Buhari and his security forces saved the nation from impending ‘Armageddon’. The group made this known today during a rally to appreciate President Buhari and troops for restoring peace and tranquillity across the country. According to the activists, the President and security agents have […]
News

FIRS to Lagos: We’ll continue to collect VAT until appeal court decides on legal dispute

Posted on Author Reporter

  The Federal Inland Revenue Service (FIRS) says it will continue to collect Value Added Tax (VAT) from businesses operating in the country. Executive Chairman of FIRS, Muhammed Nami, made this known in a letter dated August 24 and addressed to Moyosore Onigbanjo, the Attorney General and Commissioner for Justice in Lagos State. The Lagos […]
News Top Stories

COVID-19 vaccines: Nigeria to receive 10m doses by March – Minister

Posted on Author Lawrence Olaoye

Minister of Health, Dr. Osagie Ehanire, has said that the country will take delivery of 10 million COVID-19 viral vector vaccines by March this year. This came as the Vice President, Prof. Yemi Osinbajo, equally said that the outbreak of coronavirus offered opportunities for the improvement of healthcare delivery in the country. Speaking at a […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica