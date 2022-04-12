AC Okocha: Only Okowa can save PDP

Auto magnate, Chief AC Okocha, has said that only the Delta State Governor, Dr. Ifeanyi Okowa, has the wisdom and expertise to salvage the main opposition party, the People Democratic Party from the power sharing crisis that is about to engulf it.

Okocha, who is equally the National Chairman of Ogwashi-uku PDP Leaders and Elders’ Forum, noted that it was indeed a thing of joy when about every leader in the PDP was declaring to be President; Governor Okowa kept his cool and was watching keenly from a distance.

“I can tell you without mincing words that Governor Okowa is much more qualified than most of those clamouring to be President,” Okocha said, “But this governor prefers to do things differently. He is a man of great wisdom who watches issues keenly before dabbling into them.”

