Academics, security experts task FG on balanced, unbiased approach to war against insecurity

A gathering of scholars, security experts and other stakeholders at the University of Nigeria, Nsukka, Enugu State have attributed the escalating war against insecurity across the country to the absence of balance and unbiased approach by the Federal Government, noting that terrorism as currently experienced in the country tops the list of critical issues that require urgent intellectual and stakeholders’ attention.

A national workshop on “The War Against Terrorism in Nigeria” organised by the African Humanities Research and Development Circle (AHRDC), University of Nigeria, Nsukka, which brought scholars, stakeholders and other professionals together reflected on those actions displayed in the private and public spaces, motivated by some immediate and remote factors that have heightened insecurity within our borders. These actions, they concluded, have led to loss of thousands of lives, both civilian and security personnel even as they blamed the absence of balance and unbiased approach for the escalating war against insecurity everywhere in the country.

“The current gap between the academia and political leaders in Nigeria is a major factor undermining development and public peace. Although Nigeria had, since her independence six and half decades ago experienced episodes of violence, rebellions, insurgencies and various degrees of criminal acts, not once has any of these or an accumulation of them defined us as is currently the case.

Thus, terrorism as currently experienced in the country tops the list of critical issues that require urgent intellectual and stakeholders’ attention. “Leaving it for too long at the discretion of politicians alone, and for election campaigns resulted in its widening so extensively in scope and manifestations. This changed the narrative of governance in the country and the social and economic outlook of the nation and her citizens, causing a propensity to criminality.

If this aberration is not quickly contained, we as Nigerian citizens cannot assure a peaceful future for ourselves and our children and our children’s children.” These facts were contained in a communiqué issued at the end of the virtual national workshop by the AHRDC over the weekend and signed by Professor (Mrs) Egodi Uchendu, of the African Humanities Research and Development Circle (AHRDC), Department of History and International Studies, University of Nigeria, Nsukka.

The scholars proffered: “Insecurity in Nigeria is fed by lack of innovative strategy as well as internal sabotage within the security agencies and allied institutions on one hand, and the political class on the other. The persistence of insecurity in Nigeria is the direct outcome of an absence of good governance in many areas due to the absenteeism of political leaders from their duty posts. “Nigerian government should be transparent in the management of insurgency, criminal acts and other forms of violence in the country. There should be synergy between government and the academia for effective policy formulation and implementation.

The current gap between the academia and political leaders in Nigeria is a major factor undermining development and public peace. “There should be balanced and unbiased approach to the war against insecurity everywhere in Nigeria. “Citizens should build strong family units, as the family is the basic unit of society and the nation. Citizens should resuscitate their core values as a people and invest maximally in raising generations that uphold strong moral values that respect human life and dignity.

“Grassroots securitisation should be prioritized. The insufficient number of military and police personnel per hundreds of millions of Nigerian citizens deserve urgent redress. Able-bodied men need to be recruited in order to match troops to tasks. “Technology should be employed as a forcemultiplier to augment shortfall of personnel in the Armed Forces and the Police.

“Religious excesses among citizens should be curtailed; and religious leaders should imbibe the ideology of peace for its sake. “Youth education and skills acquisition should be prioritized to drastically reduce their ready availability for recruitment into terrorist ranks. “Prompt social rehabilitation for victims of terror attacks should be given utmost primacy.

“Sustainable development should be pursued in view of its crucial impact on terrorism and the future.” Objectives of the workshop, according to the communiqué, were: To review the state of insecurity in our country; identify areas where the citizens and successive governments of Nigeria have mishandled the challenges attendant on terrorism and general insecurity in the country, and to identify concrete steps to be taken to curb excessive violence and terrorism in Nigeria in order to create a peaceful environment for citizens and visitors alike.

