Business

Academy engages 3 directors

Posted on Author Sunday Ojeme Comment(0)

The Board of Directors of Kaizen Academy Limited has appointed Mrs. Aramide Nwokediuko, Mrs. Olubukola Olateru and Mrs. Adeola Olumeyan as independent nonexecutive directors. They join Mrs. Mercy Edukugho- Aminah (Chairperson), Mr. Shofola Osho, Mrs Favour Uddomessien (MD/CEO) and the Co-Founder, Mr. Ayokunle Ayoko on the board. In a statement by the academy’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Lilian Obiageli, the appointees were distinguished and proven experts in the field of law and governance.

Nwokediuko spent over a decade with one of the top law firms in Nigeria – Banwo & Ighodalo and was involved in the some of the biggest acquisitions in the fast-moving consumer goods and the banking industries. She is currently the group company secretary and head of legal of CFAO Nigeria.
Also, Olateru is a dynamic business lawyer, chartered secretary, governance and compliance professional with experience in reviewing, drafting and negotiating international legal instruments. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and also the company secretary/legal adviser for Friesland Wampico Nigeria Plc.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Equities extend decline, record N274bn loss

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

NGX kicks off first ATS certificate training Trading on equities at the Nigerian Stock Exchange yesterday witnessed another drop in share prices for the second trading session as bears sustained grip on the local bourse following profit takings by investors. The local bourse recorded only 20 gainers and 23 losers to sustain downward trend. Consequently, […]
Business

Shell, NNPC JV boosts CSR investments at ESUTH

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

Nigeria’s leading deep-water energy company, The Shell Nigeria Exploration and Production Company (SNEPCo) has donated a state-of-the-art Information and Communications Technology (ICT) Centre to the Enugu State University of Science and Technology as part of the NNPC/SNEPCo ICT support programme launched in 2007 under the sponsorship of the Nigeria National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC).   Handing […]
Business

Mitigating airlines’ insolvency post-COVID-19

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

Nigerian airlines are gearing up to bounce back from the huge effects of COVID-19, but how the carriers can survive the effects of the three months hiatus on airline business is another cause for concern. Wole Shadare writes Uncertainty The airlines are bleeding. It is not yet known how they intend to come back to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica