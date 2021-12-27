Academy engages 3 directors

The Board of Directors of Kaizen Academy Limited has appointed Mrs. Aramide Nwokediuko, Mrs. Olubukola Olateru and Mrs. Adeola Olumeyan as independent nonexecutive directors. They join Mrs. Mercy Edukugho- Aminah (Chairperson), Mr. Shofola Osho, Mrs Favour Uddomessien (MD/CEO) and the Co-Founder, Mr. Ayokunle Ayoko on the board. In a statement by the academy’s Chief Operating Officer, Mrs. Lilian Obiageli, the appointees were distinguished and proven experts in the field of law and governance.

Nwokediuko spent over a decade with one of the top law firms in Nigeria – Banwo & Ighodalo and was involved in the some of the biggest acquisitions in the fast-moving consumer goods and the banking industries. She is currently the group company secretary and head of legal of CFAO Nigeria.

Also, Olateru is a dynamic business lawyer, chartered secretary, governance and compliance professional with experience in reviewing, drafting and negotiating international legal instruments. She is a fellow of the Institute of Chartered Secretaries and Administrators and also the company secretary/legal adviser for Friesland Wampico Nigeria Plc.

