Academy names MD

Multimix Academy has appointed Oluchi Okafor as its managing director. She began her career in Guinness Nigeria Plc and culminated in her 10- year corporate career at Airtel Networks Nigeria, rising through the ranks to become a manager before her departure.

 

According to a statement by the company, Okafor obtained a degree in Mass Communication from Covenant University and a Masters in Business Administration (supply chain) from the Malaysia University of Science and Technology.

 

Her quest for knowledge and self-development led her to take courses in reporting, presentation, public relations, customer service, logistics, trade, procurement, supply chain, and distribution.

 

She has worked in print, electronic and digital media as well as in the FMCG and telecommunication sectors in different roles and capacities ranging from sales, customer service and brand communication.

