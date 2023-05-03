Academy seeks patronage of naval dockyard by NIMASA, ship owners

Crown Maritime Academy (CMA) has urged the Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency (NIMASA), Shipowners Association of Nigeria (SOAN), Nigerian Indigenous Shipowners Association (NISA), Nigerian Ship Manage- ment Limited (NSML), public and private interests to patronise the Naval Dockyard Limited (NDL) to enable Nigeria take her rightful place among maritime nations.

The Rector of the academy, Dr. Musa Akinyemi, also advised the Presidency and Federal Ministry of Transportation to compel NDL to design, develop, build and deliver Nigeria’s highly-needed merchant vessels, saying that the dockyard had the capacity to build commercial vessels for cabotage trade.

Akinyemi made this comment at the end of his tour of the Naval facilities as part of the academy’s research and development field- trip with his cadets and students guided by the senior personnel of the dockyard at the Victoria Island base in Lagos. He noted: “We cannot see three different war-ships built by the NDL and yet keep patronage of overseas shipyards for the nation’s expected cabotage vessels.”

According to him, the Federal Government should consider contracting the NDL to deliver the first two or three merchant ships for fleet acquisition plan, so that the Cabotage Vessels Finance Fund (CVFF) would not be used for what it is not meant for or spent on foreign-built vessels. He was delighted to see the caliber of consistent, coherent and competent personnel the Nigerian Navy parades. The rector stressed that as partners in progress with the Nigerian Navy, maritime professionals and water transport stud- ies providers like his academy believe that the technological competitiveness and economic promises of the dockyard command more honours on the Nigerian Navy. Akinyemi, whose academy was recognised and listed as a Centre Of Academic Excellence in 2014/2015 by the Common-wealth Education Partnerships (CEP) of London, appealed to the major maritime stakeholders and authorities to develop interests towards acquiring a fleet locally from the Nigerian Navy facility.

He said: “Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu must ensure that this appeal is specifically acknowledged and given full effect, especially in the interest of national con- tent promotion, preservation of the nation’s Naval and maritime heritage, job security and new employment opportunities, apart from the fact that we could only grow and increase the nation’s foreign reserves by producing, identifying with and patronizing locally, what we have technical know-how and advantage of.”