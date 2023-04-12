Academy Sets To Train, Equip 1,000 African Youths With Tech Skills

News

In an attempt to curb the unemployment rate ravaging the youths in Africa, a Nigeria-based technology school, Conclase Academy has said it has concluded all arrangements to train and equip 1,000 young people with in-demand technology skills to position them for technology jobs across the world.

The company’s Chief Executive Officer, CEO, Adeposi Bamiduro disclosed this on Wednesday in a statement made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti.

According to him, the launch of the Academy’s 4th cohort was on Tuesday, April 11, 2023.

Bamiduro said Conclase Academy, launched in 2021, had trained and graduated over 200 students equipped with different in-demand technology skills in Nigeria.

He said the students are now making waves in the tech world, thereby reducing the rate of youth unemployment among their ranks.

The tech leader said the fourth cohort of Conclase Academy, is a veritable opportunity to expand the school’s opportunities through the introduction of an Engineering School, Data School, and Product School, designed to help more Africans learn technology affordably.

Bamiduro noted that “Conclase Academy’s goal since inception has been to lower the barrier to entry for young Africans looking to get into technology and to plug made-in-Africa technology talents into tech jobs.

“Let me call on stakeholders in the tech space, companies in African countries, and government to partner with the academy to make this a reality”.

