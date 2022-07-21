Business

ACAMB, OPS partner on stakeholders’ conference for economic growth

Posted on Author Our Reporters Comment(0)

The forthcoming 1st National Stakeholders Conference on Synergy between the Nigerian Banking Industry and the organised private sector (OPS) will address critical areas of concerns and strategies to create sustainable synergy between the financial services sector and other businesses, according to a press release.

The statement said that the conference, which is being organised by the Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB) — the banking industry corporate communications and reputation management group, would see top financiers, economic experts and industry chieftains proffering lasting solutions to the constant discord between the banking industry and the OPS. Speaking at a pre-event media briefing in Lagos, President, Association of Corporate Affairs Managers of Banks (ACAMB), Mr Rasheed Bolarinwa, said the Nigerian economy would be the major beneficiary of the conference as far reaching strategies would be taken to tap into the nascent economic benefits through the expected synergy. According to him, the conference would bring together the best players on both sides to act as think tank for the nation’s macro economic growth. “The organised private sector is a valued stakeholder of the banking industry. Both the banking industry and the organised private sector play major roles in growing the economy.

The need for the two sectors to work closely cannot be overemphasized. ACAMB is therefore reaching out to secure the participation of relevant speakers at the conference,” Bolarinwa said. He said the conference, which holds on Wednesday, August 3, 2022, at the conference hall of the Bankers House in Victoria Island, Lagos, would have the governor of the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) as the keynote speaker while Presidents of the Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), NACCIMA and Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN) as major speakers. Chief Executive and Registrar, Chartered Institute of Bankers of Nigeria (CIBN), Dr Seye Awojobi, said the main focus of the event is to bring together the main sectors for the benefit of the national economy.

 

TRY IT TONIGHT!!! ---

 

Abuja Civil Servant reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manh0d size, gives Stronger Erections and ends Premature Erection in 7days...

   

CLICK HERE FOR FULL DETAILS.

 

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Business

Handover: FG cautioned on Ajaokuta Steel Complex

Posted on Author Stephen Olufemi Oni

The Chairman, Basic Metal, Fabricated Iron and Steel Products (KAM Holdings), Dr. Kamoru Yusuf, has lamented that the Ajaokuta Steel Complex, which is supposed to be a treasure that generations to come should benefit from, has been in comatose for several years. Yusuf, who spoke at the meeting of stakeholders in the Iron and Steel […]
Business

Customs’ arbitrary import duty as albatross to food security

Posted on Author TAIWO HASSAN

Food companies and importers of agric products are groaning over Nigeria Customs Service (NCS)’s arbitrary duty valuation on some essential commodities and raw materials for food processing. TAIWO HASSAN reports Nigeria as a nation is at a crossroads at this moment due to the alarming macroeconomic challenges confronting it. Only recently, the Nigerian Association of […]
Business

Evaluating success story of ECOWAS Brown Card

Posted on Author Our Correspondent Our Reporters

To ensure insurance cover for travellers across borders, the ECOWAS Brown Card initiative was put in place to enable victims receive insurance claims in the event of an accident. A look back at the scheme reveal something to be proud of. SUNDAY OJEME reports   The ECOWAS Brown Card Insurance Scheme was established on May […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this:
Fake Richard Mille Replica Watches, www.richardmille.to The ceramic upper and lower cases are imported from Taiwan and are processed by ATPT ceramics to form Y-TZP ceramics. After high-tech anti-fingerprint technology, they present a delicate and soft sub-black material. This color quality has remained unchanged for a hundred years. The color and luster are more detailed to achieve the ceramic tone visual pattern electroplating upper and lower shells that are infinitely close to the original products, with anti-reflective coating sapphire glass! The tape uses a soft and delicate Malaysian imported top rubber strap, and the movement is equipped with an imported Seiko NH movement. The buckle of this version is made according to the original size and thinness, making it feel more comfortable and intimate, the highest version on the market Richard Mille Replica