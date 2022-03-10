ACCA Summit: Experts task youths on social media presence

…say digital skills necessary for all careers

Human resources experts have advised Nigerian youths to maintain a decent profile on social media as it will affect their chances of getting jobs. Speaking at the 2022 Association of Chartered Certified Accountants (ACCA) student summit held in Lagos, the experts said the Nigerian students must be cautious of what they post on the internet as such becomes their digital footprints, which recruiters now check out in deciding whether to employ them or not. According to the Head of Recruitment at KPMG, Mr. Maris Ayodele, the digital footprints tell a lot about a candidate.

“You have to be careful about the image you are building online through your posts. You have to present yourself in an attractive way online,” he said. While noting that digital skill is now very important for all careers, Ayodele said the students must begin to improve their digital skills to prepare themselves for their career. “There is virtually no organisation that is not online now, either through websites or social media.

In most cases, you have to be online to see their vacancies and to apply. So, you need to improve your digital skills to be able to do this,” he said. Themed: ‘Building blocks for emerging careers,’ the ACCA summit brought together students from various high institutions across the country with a view to preparing them for the future. Presenting a keynote at the summit, the CFO, sub-Saharan Africa Tecnimont Nigeria, Alessandro Amoruso, also emphasised the need for the students to constantly update their digital skills. According to him, digital transformation is sweeping across professions, including accounting, hence, every professional must learn to work smart.

He noted that the transformation was already taking place even before the outbreak of COVID-19, but became widely spread with the pandemic. He said the digital transformation has changed the concept of finance globally, hence,accounting professionals must also change. “Every digital transformation brings about disruption and the disruptive technologies are technologies that affect how we do business today,” he said. Amoruso identified some of the disruptive technologies like blockchain and Artificial Intelligence (AI), while urging the students to prepare ahead for the disruptions.

In her opening address to the students and other participants at the summit, ACCA global President, Ms. Orla Collins, said she believed the ACCA was a great choice for this generation of young Nigerians because she knew how difficult it could be to find a good job in Nigeria. “Unemployment is high. Prospects are uncertain, but with ACCA, the opportunities are high as ACCA members are highly prized globally,” she said. While commending participants at the summit, Collins said the value that makes ACCA unique is that “ACCA stands out as a professional body for its dedication to inclusion. It means we accept all people regardless of race, Nationality, creed gender, or anything else.” Sharing the inspiration for the event, the Senior Business Development Head for ACCA Nigeria, Aderonke Adebule, said the summit was inspired by the current high level of youth unemployment in the country. She noted that while ACCA may not be able to create jobs for every young participant at the event, it aims to create mind shifts. She cited a recent ACCA report titled GEN Z- Groundbreakers, in which 9000 young people were surveyed globally and findings showed that the biggest concerns cited were job security and well-being.

