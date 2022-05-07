Arts & Entertainments

Accelerate to support Nigeria’s creative with the Phoenix Project

Nigeria’s leading digital, lifestyle, and entertainment platform, Accelerate recent- ly unveiled The Phoenix Project, an exciting learni n g platform aimed at expanding the creative potential of Nigeria’s youthful population. The initiative, powered by Access Bank, aim to fill the existing gap in the creative industry and provide the resources needed for individuals to succeed. Speaking at the unveiling, Colette Otusheso, Chief Executive Officer of Accelerate, said: “Our society is full with a large pool of resourceful, creative, and energetic young people seeking opportunities to advance and build rewarding careers borne out of passion.

As a result, through the Phoenix Project, we are committed to empowering the next generation of creative’s by providing them with unique opportunities to realise their creative potential.” The Phoenix knowledge areas are grouped into three bundles, namely; Film and Production, Business of Entertainment, and Social Media for Business, and they are built across the project’s beginner, intermediate, and advanced levels.

However, the project covers 12 knowledge areas that include Social Media for Business, Entertainment Law, Advertising your brand, Graphic design, becoming an Influencer, Introduction to Film, Scriptwriting, Business of Vlogging, Introduction to Songwriting, Introduction to Film Production, Business of Entertainment and the Business of Fashion.

 

