Accelerate unfolds subscription video on-demand platform

Posted on Author MUTIAT LAWORE Comment(0)

Accelerate, Nigeria’s leading digital, lifestyle, and entertainment platform, powered by Access Bank, has launched Accelerate Plus, its premier subscription video on-demand platform. The unique platform, which include fan favourites like The Shade Corner, Visa on Arrival, and The Olive, is set to feature an ensemble of carefully curated high quality African content available on your mobile device.

Colette Otusheso, Accelerate’s Chief Executive Officer, stated at the launch event that: “Accelerate Plus is more than a platform for African content for us. It serves as a catalyst for highlighting and promoting an undiluted African narrative in the face of global misconceptions.

‘‘For this pur- pose, we have taken deliberate steps to curate au- thentic and exciting content for Africa by Africans, as well as to create a portal for the rest of the world to access premium African content from anywhere in the world.” She went on to reaffirm Accelerate’s ongoing commitment to the development and support of African filmmakers and the creative industry by encouraging African filmmakers and content creators to collaborate with Accelerate to bring this vision to life.

Accelerate Plus is a diverse and affordable streaming platform that celebrates Africa’s beauty, richness, and nuances. Accelerate is determined to create a hub of positive entertainment and empowering content where diverse stories and experiences are told and shared to spark meaningful and transformative conversations. Accelerate Plus is both convenient and affordable, thanks to its unbeatable subscription fees. Payments can be made from anywhere in the world, and any device can connect to a world of exclusive African entertainment (PC, Mobile or tablet).

 

Our Reporters

