Accept Defeat, Congratulate Oborevwori, Delta PDP Tells Omo-Agege

The Delta State Chapter of the People’s Democratic Party (PDP) has called on the governorship candidate of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Ovie Omo-Agege to accept the outcome of the gubernatorial election in the state and congratulate his PDP counterpart, Rt Hon Sheriff Oborevwori who is already coasting home to victory.

The State Commissioner for Information, Mr Charles Aniagwu made the call in a statement issued on Monday in Asaba.

He said contrary to the wrongful assertion by the APC, the Delta State Governorship and House of Assembly elections followed due process and were conducted in consonance with relevant laws chiefly among the Electoral Act 2022 as amended.

The results duly collated from the various units, wards, and local government areas have so far been adjudged as free, fair, credible, and transparent and winners have been emerging across the State Constituencies.

