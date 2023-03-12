News

Accept old Naira notes, Oyebanji urges residents

Ekiti State Governor, Mr Biodun Oyebanji has appealed to residents of the state to continue to accept the old and new naira notes as means of transactions in line with the ruling of the Supreme Court which extended the validity date of the old naira notes till December 23, 2023. The Supreme Court had, in its March 3rd ruling, extended the validity date for the old naira notes in a case instituted by some states within the federation including Ekiti State.

Governor Oyebanji who noted complaints by residents that many business concerns in the state refused to accept the old naira notes as means of transaction, saiditbecomesunlawfulfor any business owner or service provider to reject the old notes. The Governor, in a statement signed by his Special Adviser on Media, Yinka Oyebode, and made available to journalists in Ado-Ekiti on Saturday, urged Ekiti people to accept the old naira notes till the December deadline andstayclearofactionsthatcould create hardship for one another.

The Governor appealed to the market women, artisans, transporters, filling stations, supermarket owners, school proprietors and service providers to remain law abiding and accept the old naira notes. He also urged the commercial banks and CBN to make the old and new currencies available in their branches and at their automated teller machines (ATM) points in order to ease the stress residents go through to get money for their daily and commercial needs.

