accepts Okupe's resignation

The presidential candidate of Labour Party, Mr Peter Obi, has accepted the decision of Dr Doyin Okupe to step down as directorgeneral of his presidential campaign. Okupe had announced his resignation on Tuesday, and said it was to enable him clear his name for the money laundering conviction by the court. Obi, in a letter to Okupe dated December 21, said he respects his decision to do so. The LP candidate, however, told him that the story of OBIdient movement, “which has galvanised millions of our countrymen, particularly our youths, cannot be complete without mentioning your commitment, dedication, and the boundless energy that you brought to bear.” He expressed “hope that our legal system will afford you an opportunity to eventually clear your name.”

 

