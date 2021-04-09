Access Bank: 2021 Lagos City Marathon to hold virtually

In compliance with COVID- 19 health protocol, Access Bank Plc’s 2021 Lagos City Marathon will be held virtually for interested 10km runners this year. The resort to virtual, the bank explained in a statement, is to ensure health and safety of all runners and essential service workers amid the global COVID-19 crisis.

The marathon, scheduled for April 10, 2021, can only accommodate 300 runners in line with the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Athletics and the Lagos State Ministry of Health. Speaking on the development, Access Bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu, said: “Our primary consideration is the health and safety of participants, attendees and staff that will be a part of the Lagos City Marathon.

This is why we decided to have an exclusive virtual event – that allows participants from all over the world to run the race wherever they are. “While we regret that we can’t host the live 10km race and fanfare that have become synonymous with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, we continue to stand with the other sponsors to preserve public health as we look forward to hosting a successful marathon.

