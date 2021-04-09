Business

Access Bank: 2021 Lagos City Marathon to hold virtually

In compliance with COVID- 19 health protocol, Access Bank Plc’s 2021 Lagos City Marathon will be held virtually for interested 10km runners this year. The resort to virtual, the bank explained in a statement, is to ensure health and safety of all runners and essential service workers amid the global COVID-19 crisis.

The marathon, scheduled for April 10, 2021, can only accommodate 300 runners in line with the guidelines provided by the World Health Organisation (WHO), World Athletics and the Lagos State Ministry of Health. Speaking on the development, Access Bank’s Executive Director, Retail Banking, Victor Etuokwu, said: “Our primary consideration is the health and safety of participants, attendees and staff that will be a part of the Lagos City Marathon.

This is why we decided to have an exclusive virtual event – that allows participants from all over the world to run the race wherever they are. “While we regret that we can’t host the live 10km race and fanfare that have become synonymous with the Access Bank Lagos City Marathon, we continue to stand with the other sponsors to preserve public health as we look forward to hosting a successful marathon.

Business

FCMB targets N44.48bn gross earnings in Q1’21

Posted on Author Our Correspondent

  FCMB Plc has said it is targeting to achieve N44.476 billion gross earnings for the First quarter of 2021. In its Q1 2020 earning forecast obtained from the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE), the bank also projected to rake in N35.858 billion in interest income. Its projection for profit before tax stood at N4.212 billion […]
Business

Absa warns of data leak by rogue employee

Posted on Author Our Reporters

South African bank, Absa, has warned customers that a rogue employee sold some of their personal data to an external third party. ID numbers, contact details, physical home addresses, and account numbers are thought to have been compromised. The bank said: “The leaked data relates to a small portion of Absa South Africa’s customer base […]
Business

NSE opens week positive with N69bn gain

Posted on Author Stories, Chris Ugwu

The equities market closed yesterday on a positive note to commence the weekly trading activities on the upswing. The market performance indices, NSE ASI, appreciated by 0.33 per cent with market breathe closing positive with 31 gainers against 13 losers.   The upswing, according to market watchers, was driven by bargain hunting activities on the […]

