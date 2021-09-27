Business

Access Bank announces additional tier 1 Eurobond issue

Access Bank Plc, at the weekend, announced on the Nigerian Exchange Limited that it has mandated Citi, J.P. Morgan, Renaissance Capital and Mashreqbank as Joint Bookrunners and Chapel Hill Denham and Coronation Merchant Bank as Financial Advisers and Joint Bookrunners to arrange a global investor call on September 27, 2021, in addition to a series of fixed income investor calls.

 

According to the statement, “the issuance of an inaugural Basel Ill-based perpetual Non- Call 5.25-year benchmark USDdenominated Regulation S/144A Additional Tier 1 bond offering under the Bank’s Global Medium- Term Note Programme may follow, subject to market conditions.

 

“Kindly note that this announcement is not being made in, and copies of it may not be distributed or sent into, the United States (except that it may be sent in the United States directly to qualified institutional buyers, as defined in the rule 144a under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the Securities Act), Canada, Australia, Japan, Nigeria or any other jurisdiction where to do so would be unlawful.

 

“These materials do not constitute or form a part of any offer or solicitation to purchase or subscribe for securities in the United States.

 

The securities referred to herein have not been and will not be registered under the Securities Act, and may not be offered or sold in the United States or to U.S. persons unless such securities are registered under the Securities Act or pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the Securities Act.

 

“Recipients of this announce   ment may not forward this to any other person resident in Nigeria. Access Bank will note be liable for violation of Nigeria’s securities laws where a recipient forwards this announcement to other persons resident in Nigeria,” the statement noted. Access Bank has recorded a 31 per cent growth in profit before tax for the half year ended June 30, 2021.

 

The statement said the group achieved a strong performance through its unique business model that supports the corporate and retail value chains throughout the African continent and beyond.

 

With improving profitability, resilient capital position and a robust, diversified balance sheet, the Group is on track to deliver on its vision to be the World’s most respected African bank.

