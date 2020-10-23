News

Access Bank announces N50 billion interest-free loan for businesses

Following the impact of the Covid-19 pandemic, coupled with the hijacked #EndSARS protests that led to the looting and destruction of businesses that has thrown Nigerians and business owners into debts.

 

 

Leading financial institution in Nigeria, Access Bank Nigeria Plc. has announced N50 billion in support of Nigerians through interest-free loans and grants to support communities, the youths, and micro, small and medium-sized businesses.
This information was disclosed by the bank through its official LinkedIn page.

 

According to the bank; “Now more than ever, we remain committed to our purpose of impacting lives positively. In light of the recent occurrences, we will be supporting Nigerian businesses with 50 Billion Naira interest-free loans and grants. Watch this space for more information.”

 

This show of support from Access Bank will help alleviate and stimulate economic activities, as well as produce many positive multiplier effects on the economy.

 

As a way of supporting SMEs and the working class of the country following the recent damage of properties and livelihoods experienced across the nation, @myaccessbank has rolled out interest free loans of up to N50bn. The fund is expected to serve as a kickstart to these affected communities, people and businesses. #AccessCares #All4One

