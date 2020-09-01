Business

Access Bank assures customers of data confidentiality

Posted on Author Abdulwahab Isa, Abuja Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc has restated the safety of confidential data, banking information of its customers. The bank while debunking reports alleging breach of its system assured customers of the safety of their personal banking information.

 

A statement issued by Group Head, Corporate Communications, Amaechi Okobi, urged Access Bank customers to disregard information suggesting breach of information.

 

He ssid: “Our attention has been drawn to some social media reports claiming a data breach of our systems. Access Bank herewith confirms that that there is no cause for alarm. We would like to reassure all our stakeholders and the general public of the security and integrity of our banking platforms which at this time are the best-in-class.

 

At Access Bank, we take the protection of our customers’ personal information very seriously and all our processes are in alignment with data protection global best practices and legislations in the various countries wherein we operate.” The bank further called on its customers to be watchful and wary of fraudsters seeking sensitive banking details.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

Abuse of discretionary powers stalls cargo clearing

Posted on Author BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports

  Ships now stay at the port for over 50 days because of corruption and abuse of discretionary powers by government agencies in the cargo clearing process, BAYO AKOMOLAFE reports     U nhealthy competition among government agencies  in the inspection of cargoes at the port has created heavy burden for importers in the process […]
Business

UK: Pubs close again after punters test positive for COVID-19

Posted on Author Reporter

  A number of pubs which reopened for the first time since lockdown measures were imposed have had to close again after punters tested positive for coronavirus. Bars across England welcomed drinkers on Saturday more than three months after the coronavirus outbreak closed down the hospitality sector. But three pubs have since alerted their patrons that they […]
Business

NSE halts losing streak with N7bn gain

Posted on Author Chris Ugwu

Activities on the Nigerian Stock Exchange (NSE) closed positive yesterday, reversing twoday negative sentiments following gains recorded by blue chip stocks. The key market performance measures, the NSE All Share Index and market capitalisation, rose by 0.06 per cent to close the trading session positive as market sentiments returned to gaining streaks following positive investors’ […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: