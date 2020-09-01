Access Bank assures customers of data confidentiality

Access Bank Plc has restated the safety of confidential data, banking information of its customers. The bank while debunking reports alleging breach of its system assured customers of the safety of their personal banking information.

A statement issued by Group Head, Corporate Communications, Amaechi Okobi, urged Access Bank customers to disregard information suggesting breach of information.

He ssid: “Our attention has been drawn to some social media reports claiming a data breach of our systems. Access Bank herewith confirms that that there is no cause for alarm. We would like to reassure all our stakeholders and the general public of the security and integrity of our banking platforms which at this time are the best-in-class.

At Access Bank, we take the protection of our customers’ personal information very seriously and all our processes are in alignment with data protection global best practices and legislations in the various countries wherein we operate.” The bank further called on its customers to be watchful and wary of fraudsters seeking sensitive banking details.

