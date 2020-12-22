Access Bank assures customers of dollar availability

Following the recent directive by the Central Bank Nigeria (CBN) to banks that recipients of international remittances could now receive their funds in dollars or to have funds paid directly into their domiciliary accounts, Access Bank Plc has announced that customers can visit any of their branches nationwide to receive funds sent from family and friends abroad in dollars effective immediately.

Executive Director, Retail Banking, Access Bank Plc, Victor Etuokwu, in a statement, said: “As part of our promise to create value and meet the needs of our customers, we are happy to announce that our customers can now receive funds sent from the diaspora in dollars at any of our branches nationwide. The funds will be available as cash pick-up or direct transfer into customers’ domiciliary accounts

