Arts & Entertainments

Access Bank backs Kunle Afolayan’s ‘Citation’

Posted on Author Edwin Usoboh Comment(0)

…seeks to address sexual, gender-based violence in Nigeria

As part of its efforts to address Sexual and Gender-Based Violence (SGBV) in Nigeria, one of Nigeria’s leading financial institution, Access Bank plc has partnered with award-winning film producer and director, Kunle Afolayan, on his new movie ‘Citation’.

In recent years, conversations around genderequalityandviolenceagainstwomenhave become mainstays in our society. Dr Ajoritsedere Awosika, the Chairman, Access Bank plc, stressed the importance of the Bank’s efforts towards bridging the gaps that still exist, saying: “At Access Bank, we believe in gender equality and we also believe that there is a need to make women feel safe not only in Nigeria but indeed, across the world.

In many societies, women have been setback by issues such as sexual and gender-based violence, denied access to education, finance, and healthcare.” “We have therefore made it our mandate to put women where they ought to be and where possible, promote initiatives that will foster a better society for all.”

Commenting on the issue of SGBV at the private screening of the movie held at Terra Kulture, Ayona Trimnell, Group Head, W Initiative at Access Bank said: “The issue of gender- based violence reaches every corner of the world and Nigeria has indeed been plagued by this issue for too long.”

“With about 30 per cent of women and girls aged 15-49 having experienced sexual abuse, it is important that all stakeholders – private and public –contribute to the conversation, offer support and put in place frameworks to ensure that the scourge of gender-violence is eradicated from our society.”

Expressing excitement about the partnership, Ayona Trimnell stated that, since the establishment of the Access Bank W initiative in 2014, the Bank has executed countless initiatives targeted at empowering women.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Reporters

Related Articles
Arts & Entertainments

Reactions trail Ghanaians’ version of ‘Big Brethren Ghana’

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Ghanaians are excited following the official launching of Big Brethren Ghana (BBG), which is reportedly the country’s version of Big Brother. However, several photos from the reality TV show which were posted on Twitter attracted mixed reactions as some of the housemates were spotted sleeping in an overcrowded and visibly unkempt room. Nigerians have since […]
Arts & Entertainments

Cuppy signs new deal with label company, Platoon, for release of her debut album

Posted on Author YUSUFF ADEBAYO

Nigerian DJ and artist, DJ Cuppy has announced that her new album will be released through label services company, Platoon. This comes a few weeks after she was announced as the new host of Africa Now on Apple Music. Her debut album which will be titled Original Copy is said to be ready and primed […]
Arts & Entertainments

65-year-old grandmother marries 24-year-old adopted

Posted on Author Our Reporters

A 65-year-old grandmother identified as Mbah Gambreng and her adopted son, Ardi Waras, have reportedly tied the knot in South Sumatra, Indonesia. Reports gathered that Gambreng adopted her son, now her husband Ardi, in 2019 and they have been living together since then, although she claims she had no intention of marrying him at that […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: