Access Bank boosts child education in S’ Africa with Polo Day donation

In keeping with its commitment to making a difference in society through philanthropy, Access Bank PLC, on Saturday, 17 December, hosted the second edition of the Access Bank Polo Day in South Africa at the famed Val de Vie Polo Club in Cape Town. Organised in partnership with Fifth Chukker[OOA1] , thePolo Day once again delivered on some commendable fundraising accompanied by plenty of polo.

The event saw Access Bank raise over R2.6m to bolster the education of underprivileged children in South Africa through the Nelson Mandela Foundation. In his address, the Group Chief Executive Officer of Access Corporation, Herbert Wigwe, stressed the need to pay more attention to child education while reiterating the financial institution’s pledge to give underserved children access to quality learning.

“One of the greatest problems we find on the continent is that we don’t pay enough attention to child education and there are different studies that have highlighted the increasing number of South African children who drop out of school at early stages due to different reasons including poor performance, lack of funding, among others.

“Nonetheless, we must recognise the importance of child education to nation-building and play our part to ensure hope is restored to our children, our communities, South Africa and indeed, the entire continent.”

