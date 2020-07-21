Business

Access Bank completes acquisition of Kenyan Transnational Bank

Posted on Author Our Correspondants Comment(0)

Access Bank Plc yesterday announced the completion of acquisition of Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc.

 

The bank in a notice to the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange said the acquisition followed the receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfillment of all conditions precedent to completion.

 

According to Access Bank, “the bank’s vision is to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank and our entry into the Kenyan market, a key gateway in East Africa, not only brings us closer to that vision but enables our customers tap into our extensive global network that translates into immense business opportunities, robust and efficient digital solutions, competitive products and unrivalled customer experience.”

 

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, the bank’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are excited to make an entry into the vibrant Kenyan market.

SHOCKING LIFE STORY!!!

Abuja Man reveals (FREE) secret Fruits that Increased his Manhood size and Lasting Power in 5days…

CLICK HERE TO GET IT!!!

Our Correspondants
https://www.newtelegraphng.com

Related Articles
Business

NCS: Stakeholders reject Customs’ concession, laud N569bn revenue

Posted on Author PAUL OGBUOKIRI reports

•Say: It’s a costly duplication of functions   •‘Foreign interests eyeing multi-billion naira CISS fund’     As independent finding reveals that despite the ravaging coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic, the Nigeria Customs Service (NCS) has collected over N569 billion as revenue as at end of May 2020; representing 63.2 per cent of the N900 billion 2020 […]
Business

Lender urges customers to use digital banking channels

Posted on Author Our Correspondants

Ecobank Nigeria has advised its customers to utilise its digital banking platforms which include *326#, EcobankPay, Ecobank Online, Ecobank Mobile, Ecobank OmniLite and the Rapidtransfer App. In a press release, Head, Consumer Banking, Ecobank Nigeria, Mrs. Olukorede Demola-Adeniyi, said that one of the incentives being used by the lenderto enable customers embrace digital banking, is […]
Business

Solving airport concession conundrum

Posted on Author Wole Shadare

It is a glaring fact that Nigerian airports are not just underdeveloped but also grossly underutilised. Concession has been mooted but the unions are up in arms with government as the way out of the imbroglio remains unclear. WOLE SHADARE writes     Cat and dog game The story of tenants not seeing eye to […]

Leave a Reply

%d bloggers like this: