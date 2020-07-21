Access Bank completes acquisition of Kenyan Transnational Bank

Access Bank Plc yesterday announced the completion of acquisition of Transnational Bank (Kenya) Plc.

The bank in a notice to the investing public and the Nigerian Stock Exchange said the acquisition followed the receipt of full regulatory approvals and fulfillment of all conditions precedent to completion.

According to Access Bank, “the bank’s vision is to be the World’s Most Respected African Bank and our entry into the Kenyan market, a key gateway in East Africa, not only brings us closer to that vision but enables our customers tap into our extensive global network that translates into immense business opportunities, robust and efficient digital solutions, competitive products and unrivalled customer experience.”

Commenting on the acquisition, Mr. Herbert Wigwe, the bank’s Group Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, said: “We are excited to make an entry into the vibrant Kenyan market.

