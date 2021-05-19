Access Bank completes acquisition of Mozambique bank

Access Bank Plc has announced that its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Access Bank Mozambique S.A. (Access Mozambique), has completed the acquisition of African Banking Corporation (Mozambique), S.A., (BancABC Mozambique), a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange-listed group, Atlas Mara Limited. According to a statement signed by Mr. Sunday Ekwochi, the Company Secretary, with the completion of the acquisition, Access Mozambique will now move towards integrating and merging BancABC Mozambique into its operations, which is expected to create the seventh-largest bank in the Mozambican banking market. Commenting on Access Mozambique’s acquisition, Herbert Wigwe, GMD/CEO Access Bank, said: “We are pleased with the completion of this acquisition, which significantly strengthens our banking franchise in Mozambique and represents a transformational step in our growth plans in the country and the broader Southern Africa region. “We are building the scale necessary to compete effectively and efficiently in key African markets outside Nigeria and ensure we sustainably deliver a strong return on invested capital in our African expansion.
Afreximbank, AAAM seal deal on Africa auto industry financing
The African Export- Import Bank (Afreximbank) and the African Association of Automotive Manufacturers (AAAM) have entered into a memorandum of understanding (MoU) for the financing and promotion of the automotive industry in Africa. “The strategic partnership with AAAM will facilitate the implementation of the bank’s automotive programme, which aims to catalyse the development of […]
Rite Foods restates commitment to quality products
Rite Foods Limited, a Nigerian food and beverage company, has stated that it will continue to produce world-class products for the benefits of its consumers, through the possibility of the state-of-the-art infrastructure and up-to-theminute technology deployed in its production factory. The Managing Director, Mr. Seleem Adegunwa, who started this at the recent Rite Foods […]
NACCIMA seeks mining, agric pact with Australia
The Nigeria Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has solicited for Australian government’s support to deepen engagement with the Australian private sector in the area of mining and agriculture to boost Nigeria’s economy post-COVID-19. Its National President, Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, made this known when she led a NACCIMA delegation on […]
