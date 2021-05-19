Business

Access Bank completes acquisition of Mozambique bank

Access Bank Plc has announced that its wholly-owned banking subsidiary, Access Bank Mozambique S.A. (Access Mozambique), has completed the acquisition of African Banking Corporation (Mozambique), S.A., (BancABC Mozambique), a subsidiary of London Stock Exchange-listed group, Atlas Mara Limited. According to a statement signed by Mr. Sunday Ekwochi, the Company Secretary, with the completion of the acquisition, Access Mozambique will now move towards integrating and merging BancABC Mozambique into its operations, which is expected to create the seventh-largest bank in the Mozambican banking market. Commenting on Access Mozambique’s acquisition, Herbert Wigwe, GMD/CEO Access Bank, said: “We are pleased with the completion of this acquisition, which significantly strengthens our banking franchise in Mozambique and represents a transformational step in our growth plans in the country and the broader Southern Africa region. “We are building the scale necessary to compete effectively and efficiently in key African markets outside Nigeria and ensure we sustainably deliver a strong return on invested capital in our African expansion.

