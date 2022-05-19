Business

Access Bank emerges Best Performing Stock

Author Sunday Ojeme

Access Bank has emerged the best performing stock in 2021. The bank earned this recognition at the 2022 Nigerian Investor Value Awards (NIVA) organised by BusinessDay in collaboration with the Nigeria Exchange Group. Also, Chairman, Board of Directors of the Bank, Dr. Ajoritsedere Awosika, emerged as the ‘Board Chairman of the Year’ under the listed company awards category. Access Bank was named the best stock in the ‘Financial Services -Banking’ category for its exemplary performance and creating value on the NGX compared to other quoted banks in the past year. Similarly, Awosika was adjudged the best based on her outstanding leadership and business strategy during the period under review.

The Nigerian Investor Value Awards recognises leaders of public and private companies who have created sustainable alpha-generating value for their shareholders through their strategic priorities, operating efficiencies, organisational values, and market engagement activities. The listed segment of the awards recognises stellar performance of the public companies creating value on the Nigerian Stock Exchange based on criteria such as share price, dividend payments, sustainability, brand value, market leadership and business strategy against their peers in the year under review.

Chief Executive Officer, Nigerian Exchange Limited, Temi Popoola, who was represented by the Divisional Head, Capital Markets, Mr. Jude Chiemeka, said the award by the Businessday Media Limited underlined Nigeria Exchange Group’s goal of promoting actionable and effective multi-stakeholder dialogue on issues central to a well-functioning financial system.

 

Our Reporters

