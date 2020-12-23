Access Bank empowers 50,000 agents on financial services

Access bank Plc has commissioned and empowered over 50,000 Closa agents to provide financial services to customers across Nigeria. Customers and non-customers of the bank, who are travelling for events or to visit loved ones during this festive season, will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services as Access Closa agents are available in several rural and semi-urban locations across the country. According to Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank Plc, the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network was part of the bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. “As a bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security and service in order to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate. With the recent mapping of our Closa agents, customers and non-customers of the bank, who intend to travel to different parts of the country can now access financial services from a Closa agent near them, by simply searching for “Access Closa Agent” on Google Map instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.” Reiterating Rob’s statement, Tolulope Oyeyipo, Head, Agency Banking, Access Bank Plc, said: “The Access Closa agent network is providing ease of access to financial services for millions of people in Nigeria. With over 50,000 agent locations spread across every neighborhood in the country, we are making sure our customers and indeed customers of other banks can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work, in a safe and convenient manner.
Related Articles
COVID-19: Transcorp reinforces safety as priority
Managing Director/Chief Executive Officer, Transcorp Hotels Plc, Dupe Olusola, has said that the key priority of its properties, Transcorp Hilton Abuja and Transcorp Hotels Calabar, is safety amidst the COVID-19 crisis. She said this at the ‘Africa Tomorrow Hospitality’ conference during her spotlight discussion led by Nicolas Pompigne-Mognard, Founder and Chairman on APO Group, a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
World Bank mulls trimming poor countries’ debt
The World Bank has said that it is looking at ways to reduce the amount of debt owed by poor nations – rather than simply delaying payments — to attract more investors in the wake of the global coronavirus (Covid-19) pandemic and recession. The bank’s President, Mr. David Malpass, who disclosed this yesterday in a […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)
Manufacturing sector still work in progress
As Nigeria marks 60th independence anniversary, members of the organised private sector (OPS) have affirmed that the country’s manufacturing sector performance could be rated as work in progress as challenges confront its growth and development. Taiwo Hassan reports. In the last 60 years, the Nigerian economy has transformed from basically agrarian to one driven largely […]
Share this:
- Click to share on Telegram (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on WhatsApp (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Tumblr (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Skype (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pinterest (Opens in new window)
- Click to print (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Reddit (Opens in new window)
- Click to share on Pocket (Opens in new window)