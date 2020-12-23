Access Bank empowers 50,000 agents on financial services

Access bank Plc has commissioned and empowered over 50,000 Closa agents to provide financial services to customers across Nigeria. Customers and non-customers of the bank, who are travelling for events or to visit loved ones during this festive season, will continue to enjoy uninterrupted banking services as Access Closa agents are available in several rural and semi-urban locations across the country. According to Robert Giles, Senior Banking Advisor, Retail, Access Bank Plc, the exponential growth of Access Bank’s agent network was part of the bank’s promise to ensure easier and safer access to financial services for every Nigerian. “As a bank driven by innovation, we must deliver better outcomes for customers in terms of speed, security and service in order to enhance customer experience in all the locations that we operate. With the recent mapping of our Closa agents, customers and non-customers of the bank, who intend to travel to different parts of the country can now access financial services from a Closa agent near them, by simply searching for “Access Closa Agent” on Google Map instead of walking long distances in search of a branch.” Reiterating Rob’s statement, Tolulope Oyeyipo, Head, Agency Banking, Access Bank Plc, said: “The Access Closa agent network is providing ease of access to financial services for millions of people in Nigeria. With over 50,000 agent locations spread across every neighborhood in the country, we are making sure our customers and indeed customers of other banks can enjoy seamless banking services close to where they live and work, in a safe and convenient manner.

